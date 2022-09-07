Read full article on original website
Related
How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
mahoningmatters.com
Intel breaks ground in Ohio; some question benefit of government incentives
Although dirt began moving weeks ago at Intel’s massive $20 billion chip manufacturing site in central Ohio, local, state and federal officials, along with President Joe Biden, praised Intel’s decision and the government incentives offered to lure the chip giant at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday. Gov. Mike DeWine...
Changes made to SNAP income limits in Ohio
The United States Department of Agriculture has adjusted the income limit requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
wyso.org
Nan Whaley announces plan to support union jobs in Ohio if elected governor
The $20 billion Intel project needs 7,000 construction workers to build its semiconductor plant near Columbus. But there’s not enough people to fill those jobs. In response, Whaley announced her One Good Job Pledge as part of her 21st Century Jobs plan. She said if she's elected governor, she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBNS 10TV Columbus
PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
wosu.org
Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails
Shortly after newly-elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's Central Committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus on Friday, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
State regulators: NOPEC must defend its right to remain an electric aggregator in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — NOPEC must defend its right to be an electric energy aggregator in Ohio after announcing plans to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them from its rate plans, state regulators ruled Wednesday. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio directed NOPEC to show cause and...
Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio
As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Workers at Ohio women’s prison plan to picket working conditions
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a women’s prison in Marysville plan to protest working conditions within the facility. Unionized workers at the Ohio Reformatory for Women announced they will assemble picket lines outside the correctional facility on Monday in protest of what they called subpar working conditions — including understaffing, retention issues and excessive […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
wvxu.org
All 88 Ohio election boards report getting requests for 2020 election documents. Why?
With just eight weeks till the November vote, boards of elections in all 88 Ohio counties report getting a small number of requests for records from the 2020 vote, just as they were about to be destroyed. The requests appear to be identical, and they’re asking for a huge haul...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Ohio County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
spectrumnews1.com
Updated COVID boosters available in Ohio, Vanderhoff encourages public to 'stay vigilant'
OHIO — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff held a press conference Thursday, encouraging those who are eligible for the recently updated COVID-19 boosters to get them as soon as possible. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster shots that...
Giant Intel semiconductor plant in Ohio to create economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley
DAYTON — The groundbreaking for the $20 billion Intel semiconductor plant in central Ohio promises to create a potentially seismic economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley. “When people ask me how big of a deal this is, it’s huge,” Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO...
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
Ohio COVID-19 cases see a drop-off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 21,731 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going back to a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus.
Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone threatened with prosecution over alleged campaign-finance violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says it will seek to refer Joe Blystone, who ran for Ohio governor earlier this year, to prosecutors for campaign-finance violations if he doesn’t accept a deal that includes turning over all his remaining campaign money to state officials. While...
northeastohioparent.com
Bushel and a Peck: Plan ahead for apple picking in Ohio
Apple picking season in Ohio is not far off, as several northeast Ohio farms prepare for customers in September. From north to south, I recommend checking out our local apple orchards for a day trip with your children, friends and family. Bauman Orchards in Rittman offers U-Pick apples, where you...
Comments / 0