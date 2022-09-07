Read full article on original website
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings
Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
whbc.com
Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
richlandsource.com
Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash
DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
sciotopost.com
First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City
Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
OSHP: Man hit, killed while standing outside of truck on I-71 in Madison County
OHIO, USA — A 43-year-old man from Marion was killed after being struck by a semi-truck while he was standing on the side of Interstate 71 in Madison County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving the semi was traveling southbound on I-71, but drove off the right side of the road around 9:10 a.m.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
daltonkidronnews.com
CRIME NEWS: Eight men from Orrville, Massillon, Canton, Louisville, Dover face drug trafficking charges
Eight men, including three from Orrville, were charged in a three-count indictment with operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties and elsewhere in Ohio, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Ohio.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
WSYX ABC6
Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
wosu.org
Unrest in the wake of the Columbus police shooting of Donovan Lewis
The shooting, and subsequent death, of a 20-year-old Columbus man in his apartment, is getting national attention. The early morning incident involving multiple officers has raised questions about excessive force, police shootings, and stirred community outrage. We’ll discuss the latest news related to the aftermath of the Donovan Lewis shooting....
Motorcyclist killed in southeastern Franklin County crash
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash in southeastern Franklin County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Obetz Road at Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup...
WSYX ABC6
Student arrested after bringing gun, marijuana to school in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun and marijuana to school in east Columbus. Officials said a security officer at Mason Run High School called Columbus police just before noon about a student having a gun and marijuana in his backpack. Darrell...
Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
