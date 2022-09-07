ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardington, OH

247Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings

Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash

DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City

Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
GROVE CITY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Unrest in the wake of the Columbus police shooting of Donovan Lewis

The shooting, and subsequent death, of a 20-year-old Columbus man in his apartment, is getting national attention. The early morning incident involving multiple officers has raised questions about excessive force, police shootings, and stirred community outrage. We’ll discuss the latest news related to the aftermath of the Donovan Lewis shooting....
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Motorcyclist killed in southeastern Franklin County crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash in southeastern Franklin County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Obetz Road at Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
COLUMBUS, OH

