Tallahassee, FL

Mike Norvell provides injury update on the availability of DL Fabien Lovett

By Andrew Graham
 3 days ago
Senior defensive lineman Fabien Lovett goes through a drill at FSU preseason practice

Florida State redshirt junior nose tackle Fabien Lovett left Sunday’s game against LSU late with an apparent injury. On Wednesday, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gave a brief update on the status of the defender.

FSU is off this week after playing in Week 0 and Week 1, giving Lovett a bit more time to heal before the next game on Sept. 16 (a Friday) at Louisville. Norvell didn’t give a specific timeline, but said Lovett will be back as soon as he’s capable.

“We’ll continue to evaluate where things go with Fabien. [He] played so extremely hard in the game and he went down there at the end. He’s a tough human being…As soon as we can get him back on the practice field, he’s going to be rolling,” Norvell said.

Lovett — who began his college career at Mississippi State — recorded just one solo tackle in the game on Sunday, but was an integral factor in Florida State holding LSU to 139 rushing yards, the vast majority of which came on scrambles from Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels.

And, along with Albany transfer Jared Verse, Lovett aided a defense that consistently overwhelmed LSU’s front.

Along with a Lovett update, Norvell also praised Verse and his work so far

Norvell landed a key FCS to FBS transfer in Verse this past off-season. But there was a key question hanging over the edge rusher’s head, could Verse make the jump from Albany to Florida State? Against LSU, he proved himself more than capable of competing at the highest levels of college football.

While speaking to the media following the game, Mike Norvell had nothing but praise for Verse.

“I told him the other week that’s what, he’s built for this,” Mike Norvell said.

“He’s not built for it just because [of] the athletic ability, he’s built for it because–you guys watch him practice. You watch the mindset. You watch the approach. I mean, he is, you know, he has to go and prove it every day and he’s not always had the easiest journey but he gets an opportunity to go out there and I thought he played at an exceptional level.”

