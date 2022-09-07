ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Overturned Heavy Vehicle on 33 in Fairfield County

Fairfield – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a large overturned vehilce with a trailer, possibly a semi or a dump truck around 2:15 pm in Fairfield County. According to early reports, the crash occurred on 33 eastbound in the area of Allen road. The high-speed crash has been reported to have entrapment.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
County
Knox County, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Mount Vernon, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Salt Aethstetics makes a home in Mt. Gilead

MORROW COUNTY- There was a great crowd on Sunday, August 28 to support the new business with a special ribbon cutting ceremony including Mt. Gilead Mayor, Jamie Brucker, and Chamber President, Erin Kelty. The business is called Salt Aethstetics and is owned by Morrow County native, Ashlee Barnum. She opened her doors April 1st of this year. ESX Beauty also rents a space in the studio, that business is owned by Elaina Supplee. Their websites are www.salt-aesthetics.com and esxbeauty.com.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Green
NBC4 Columbus

Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cadrene Heslop

Concerns About Self-Checkout in Ohio Stores

Stores are leaning into automation more than ever. Sam's Club increased its membership fee. And one of the reasons for the fee hike was technology investments. Stores are adding more self-checkout options to their locations. Walmart is also a part of the practice. Corporations often choose self-checkout stations over hiring several cashiers.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

Ashland streets to get 'rejuvenated' with $179K of pink liquid

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday approved the spending of $179,314 on a liquid meant to extend the life of newly paved roads. The money will buy 6,210 gallons of Reclamite, what the company calls an “asphalt rejuvenating agent,” that will be spread on portions of 48 roads throughout Ashland.
ASHLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Route#Knox Public Health#Kroger#Knox Community Hospital#Wal Mart#Knox County Health#Kat
WBNS 10TV Columbus

PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you to be a part of its team

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Fair is one of the best-attended outings of the year for the area. So, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking to take advantage. The post is meeting and offering applications to anyone interested in working for the patrol. Sgt. Rocky Hise said there’s no prerequisite of experience. Any interest is a start, and could be, a career.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

SR 161 Roundabout Now Open

Following a spring and summer of detours, heavy construction and more than a few cuss words, the State Route 161 roundabout near Plain City at the Darby Station development has finally been completed and is now open to traffic. Traffic may now proceed in both directions – east and west...
PLAIN CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario

ONTARIO -- James Winans’ wife thought the pulled pork he made on Tuesday was worthy of Thanksgiving dinner. Winans and his family members served lunch in front of his new business, What’s Smoken’, to celebrate four months in operation. The business is located in Drug Mart Plaza at 49 Briggs Drive.
ONTARIO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Traffic
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location

Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy