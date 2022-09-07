Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisisThe LanternNewark, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Section of Ohio 61 to close Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs
COLUMBUS -- State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road in Richland County, will close Monday, Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR...
New Business: Fairfield Loves Gas Station To Open Before the End of the Year
LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Loves broke ground in May of this year...
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
Breaking: Overturned Heavy Vehicle on 33 in Fairfield County
Fairfield – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a large overturned vehilce with a trailer, possibly a semi or a dump truck around 2:15 pm in Fairfield County. According to early reports, the crash occurred on 33 eastbound in the area of Allen road. The high-speed crash has been reported to have entrapment.
Fairfield County – Man Assaulted Cashier After Stealing Cigarettes from Gas Station
Fairfield – Fairfield sheriff is asking for ID on a man who attacked after stealing cigarettes. Accoridng to the Fairfield Sheriff’s department on September 3, 2022, the subject in the photos below entered the Friendship Kitchen in the city of Canal Winchester and stole two cartons of cigarettes from the counter.
Bus driver shortage forces local school district to take drastic measures
The shortage of school bus drivers that began during the pandemic continues to plague schools across Ohio and forced one local district to take drastic measures this week.
Salt Aethstetics makes a home in Mt. Gilead
MORROW COUNTY- There was a great crowd on Sunday, August 28 to support the new business with a special ribbon cutting ceremony including Mt. Gilead Mayor, Jamie Brucker, and Chamber President, Erin Kelty. The business is called Salt Aethstetics and is owned by Morrow County native, Ashlee Barnum. She opened her doors April 1st of this year. ESX Beauty also rents a space in the studio, that business is owned by Elaina Supplee. Their websites are www.salt-aesthetics.com and esxbeauty.com.
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bags in central Ohio stores next month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Giant Eagle announced its central Ohio supermarkets will discontinue the use of plastic grocery bags beginning on Oct. 20. In a press release, the company said Americans use 5 trillion single-use plastic bags with more than 90% of which are never recycled. Giant Eagle said the...
Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
Concerns About Self-Checkout in Ohio Stores
Stores are leaning into automation more than ever. Sam's Club increased its membership fee. And one of the reasons for the fee hike was technology investments. Stores are adding more self-checkout options to their locations. Walmart is also a part of the practice. Corporations often choose self-checkout stations over hiring several cashiers.
OSHP: Man hit, killed while standing outside of truck on I-71 in Madison County
OHIO, USA — A 43-year-old man from Marion was killed after being struck by a semi-truck while he was standing on the side of Interstate 71 in Madison County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving the semi was traveling southbound on I-71, but drove off the right side of the road around 9:10 a.m.
Ashland streets to get 'rejuvenated' with $179K of pink liquid
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday approved the spending of $179,314 on a liquid meant to extend the life of newly paved roads. The money will buy 6,210 gallons of Reclamite, what the company calls an “asphalt rejuvenating agent,” that will be spread on portions of 48 roads throughout Ashland.
PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you to be a part of its team
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Fair is one of the best-attended outings of the year for the area. So, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking to take advantage. The post is meeting and offering applications to anyone interested in working for the patrol. Sgt. Rocky Hise said there’s no prerequisite of experience. Any interest is a start, and could be, a career.
SR 161 Roundabout Now Open
Following a spring and summer of detours, heavy construction and more than a few cuss words, the State Route 161 roundabout near Plain City at the Darby Station development has finally been completed and is now open to traffic. Traffic may now proceed in both directions – east and west...
Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario
ONTARIO -- James Winans’ wife thought the pulled pork he made on Tuesday was worthy of Thanksgiving dinner. Winans and his family members served lunch in front of his new business, What’s Smoken’, to celebrate four months in operation. The business is located in Drug Mart Plaza at 49 Briggs Drive.
Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location
Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium offering half-price admission for two days in September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for two days in September. The Zoo will offer half-price admission on September 11 and 12 to celebrate and thank Franklin County residents for their support of their levy. Franklin County Community...
State regulators: NOPEC must defend its right to remain an electric aggregator in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — NOPEC must defend its right to be an electric energy aggregator in Ohio after announcing plans to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them from its rate plans, state regulators ruled Wednesday. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio directed NOPEC to show cause and...
