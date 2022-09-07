ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WHSV

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Future of gas-powered cars in Virginia uncertain

(The Center Square) – The future of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia remains uncertain amid a rule that could ban new sales of such automobiles by 2035, but the economic impact is still being debated. A 2021 law passed by the General Assembly and signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam...
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Virginia Oath Keepers’ military ties and more Va. headlines

• Leaked data on the far-right Oath Keepers group shows Virginia has the most members with military ties.—Newsweek. • “A Navy reservist has been indicted in Virginia on charges of possessing unregistered firearms months after authorities in D.C. charged him with breaching the Capitol with the Proud Boys extremist group.”—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewjournalandguide.com

Labor Day With Congressman Scott

After a two-year break due to COVID, the Labor Day Cookout hosted annually by U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott returned to his waterfront estate in Newport News. Over the years, the Cookout has become one of the premier political events in Virginia, serving as an unofficial kickoff for political campaigns leading up to November general elections. This year’s event was no different as hundreds of guests gathered on the lawn to cheer on Virginia’s political candidates and incumbents at the local, state and national levels.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
UPI News

Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Virginia said 10,000 customers, including at least two schools, were without power for over an hour when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment. Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said in a Twitter post that the power outage began about 8:45...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Post Register

Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

$46 million will go toward replacement of lead water lines in Virginia

Replacing lead service lines throughout the Commonwealth will protect the public by reducing the amount of lead in drinking water. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday the allocation of $46 million to replace lead water lines across Virginia. “As we have seen with the situation in Jackson,...
VIRGINIA STATE
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Virginia Bottles Reveal History Underground

For Tom Leveille, one man’s trash re-ally is another man’s treasure. Leveille and his group of volunteers have dubbed themselves “Virginia Bottles” and they dig up 18th- and 19th-century privies (outhouses) and wells to find old bottles and other items that might have been discarded there.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Youngkin hits back on critics' comments about former Maine Gov. Paul LePage

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Gov. Glenn Youngkin is visiting Maine on Wednesday to raise money for Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, a former two-term governor, during a private fundraiser. Youngkin's visit to Maine comes after Virginia Democrats have criticized Youngkin's decision to campaign for LePage. "The guy...
MAINE STATE

