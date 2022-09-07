Read full article on original website
WHSV
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further
Virginia is cutting taxes for veterans as promised by Governor Glenn Youngkin but several states go further to provide relief.
WSET
'That's just wrong;' Lawmakers react to Virginia legislation on electric vehicles
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Republican lawmakers in Virginia want to pull the plug on an electric vehicle requirement that has implications for all Virginians. Virginia law currently states that we must follow requirements the California Air Board passes, State Senator Steve Newman (R- 23rd District) is working on a bill to stop that.
Inside Nova
Future of gas-powered cars in Virginia uncertain
(The Center Square) – The future of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia remains uncertain amid a rule that could ban new sales of such automobiles by 2035, but the economic impact is still being debated. A 2021 law passed by the General Assembly and signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam...
Virginia receives $46 million to fight lead contamination in water supply
The Virginia Health Department will receive $46 million in federal funding to replace lead water lines throughout the state, in an effort to fight contamination in the commonwealth's drinking water.
Virginia Attorney General Miyares adds new ‘Election Integrity Unit’
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has established an "Election Integrity Unit" within his office to work with state and local election officials and oversee investigations into potential crimes.
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin warns that people are moving out of Virginia. So just who’s moving?
Want more news from Southwest and Southside hat you’re not getting anywhere else? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At...
virginiamercury.com
Virginia Oath Keepers’ military ties and more Va. headlines
• Leaked data on the far-right Oath Keepers group shows Virginia has the most members with military ties.—Newsweek. • “A Navy reservist has been indicted in Virginia on charges of possessing unregistered firearms months after authorities in D.C. charged him with breaching the Capitol with the Proud Boys extremist group.”—Washington Post.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Labor Day With Congressman Scott
After a two-year break due to COVID, the Labor Day Cookout hosted annually by U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott returned to his waterfront estate in Newport News. Over the years, the Cookout has become one of the premier political events in Virginia, serving as an unofficial kickoff for political campaigns leading up to November general elections. This year’s event was no different as hundreds of guests gathered on the lawn to cheer on Virginia’s political candidates and incumbents at the local, state and national levels.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
ktbb.com
Amid book bans, Virginia parents push for more ‘authority’ over what kids can read in school libraries
(NEW YORK) -- As cultural debates over access to books rage on in school districts across the country, a Republican lawmaker in Virginia is hoping to make it easier for parents to control what their children read in public school libraries. "In school libraries across the Commonwealth, there are books...
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Virginia said 10,000 customers, including at least two schools, were without power for over an hour when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment. Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said in a Twitter post that the power outage began about 8:45...
Post Register
Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
Augusta Free Press
$46 million will go toward replacement of lead water lines in Virginia
Replacing lead service lines throughout the Commonwealth will protect the public by reducing the amount of lead in drinking water. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday the allocation of $46 million to replace lead water lines across Virginia. “As we have seen with the situation in Jackson,...
Appomattox supervisor on leaked Oath Keepers list says only contact with group was 2016 payment
The only elected official from Virginia who appeared on a leaked Oath Keepers list said he was sent "a life membership card" after making one payment to the organization in 2016 but that he has no connection with the far-right group.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Virginia Bottles Reveal History Underground
For Tom Leveille, one man’s trash re-ally is another man’s treasure. Leveille and his group of volunteers have dubbed themselves “Virginia Bottles” and they dig up 18th- and 19th-century privies (outhouses) and wells to find old bottles and other items that might have been discarded there.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through September
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
WJLA
Youngkin hits back on critics' comments about former Maine Gov. Paul LePage
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Gov. Glenn Youngkin is visiting Maine on Wednesday to raise money for Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, a former two-term governor, during a private fundraiser. Youngkin's visit to Maine comes after Virginia Democrats have criticized Youngkin's decision to campaign for LePage. "The guy...
