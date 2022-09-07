Live updates: South Carolina coordinator availability

Pete Lembo (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

Week one is in the books and now South Carolina turns its attention to another massive early-season test.

The Gamecocks hit the road to play Arkansas this weekend (noon ET) and it’s coordinator Wednesday.

Marcus Satterfield, Clayton White and Pete Lembo will meet with the media starting at 12:20 p.m. to preview the matchup and put the Gamecocks’ week one victory to bed.

Follow along with live updates here.

South Carolina is fresh off a 35-14 victory over Georgia State while Arkansas beat Cincinnati 31-24 in their season-opening game.

It’s a reunion for Beamer and Razorbacks’ head coach Sam Pittman, who were on staff together at Georgia for a handful of years.

South Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp was also on Pittman’s staff at Arkansas before leaving for his opportunity with the Gamecocks.

Former cross-divisional opponents, these two teams have played just once since 2013, a 48-22 South Carolina win.

It’s the first time the Gamecocks have gone to Fayetteville since a 52-7 win in 2013. South Carolina is 4-3 in the last seven games of this series and has won the last three.

Arkansas comes into this game a top-20 team in the AP poll after a quality 2021 season and start to this year.

South Carolina struggled some offensively in their opener but rode a fantastic defense and special teams performance for the three-touchdown win.

“It wasn’t that bad, guys. We just beat a pretty good Sun Belt team by three touchdowns at home and didn’t play great on offense,” he said Sunday night. “We ain’t sitting around here feeling sorry for ourselves like, ‘What the heck is wrong with the offense?’ We didn’t play great last night but we had a hell of a win and can’t wait to get back to work.”

Saturday’s game will kick off at noon ET on ESPN. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will be on the call.

It will also be broadcast on the Gamecock Radio Network with Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs and Jamar Nesibt.

“We have one game our body of work right now we can look at and say, ‘OK, here are some warts that showed up we didn’t anticipate that we maybe need to have better answers for as far as offense, defense and special teams,”’ Beamer said. “We have a better idea about our personnel. We’re excited to get to work.”

South Carolina has three straight home games after this week with games against Georgia, Charlotte and South Carolina state on the docket.