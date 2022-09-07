ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Live updates: South Carolina coordinator availability

By Collyn Taylor
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqgwR_0hlhhEGz00
Pete Lembo (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

Week one is in the books and now South Carolina turns its attention to another massive early-season test.

The Gamecocks hit the road to play Arkansas this weekend (noon ET) and it’s coordinator Wednesday.

Marcus Satterfield, Clayton White and Pete Lembo will meet with the media starting at 12:20 p.m. to preview the matchup and put the Gamecocks’ week one victory to bed.

Follow along with live updates here.

South Carolina is fresh off a 35-14 victory over Georgia State while Arkansas beat Cincinnati 31-24 in their season-opening game.

It’s a reunion for Beamer and Razorbacks’ head coach Sam Pittman, who were on staff together at Georgia for a handful of years.

Special: Get one year of Gamecock Central for $10 or one month for $1!

South Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp was also on Pittman’s staff at Arkansas before leaving for his opportunity with the Gamecocks.

Former cross-divisional opponents, these two teams have played just once since 2013, a 48-22 South Carolina win.

It’s the first time the Gamecocks have gone to Fayetteville since a 52-7 win in 2013. South Carolina is 4-3 in the last seven games of this series and has won the last three.

Arkansas comes into this game a top-20 team in the AP poll after a quality 2021 season and start to this year.

South Carolina struggled some offensively in their opener but rode a fantastic defense and special teams performance for the three-touchdown win.

“It wasn’t that bad, guys. We just beat a pretty good Sun Belt team by three touchdowns at home and didn’t play great on offense,” he said Sunday night. “We ain’t sitting around here feeling sorry for ourselves like, ‘What the heck is wrong with the offense?’ We didn’t play great last night but we had a hell of a win and can’t wait to get back to work.”

Saturday’s game will kick off at noon ET on ESPN. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will be on the call.

It will also be broadcast on the Gamecock Radio Network with Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs and Jamar Nesibt.

“We have one game our body of work right now we can look at and say, ‘OK, here are some warts that showed up we didn’t anticipate that we maybe need to have better answers for as far as offense, defense and special teams,”’ Beamer said. “We have a better idea about our personnel. We’re excited to get to work.”

South Carolina has three straight home games after this week with games against Georgia, Charlotte and South Carolina state on the docket.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina at Arkansas

The start of Southeastern Conference play is just around the corner for the South Carolina football team. Most in the SEC will have a 0-0 record in the league after the weekend is over, but the Gamecocks (1-0) are ones that will have some sort of marking on their ledger.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Orangeburg, SC
College Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Football
Fayetteville, AR
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Charlotte, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
wach.com

SC High School football game called early due to fight

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina woman picks up pizza, lottery tickets bring extra dough

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Swansea woman got a little extra dough after purchasing a couple of $2 lottery tickets at Rainbow Gas Garden #15 while picking up pizza for the family. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery representatives she waited until the family had eaten their pizza dinner before scratching off the Jumbo Bucks tickets. One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
SWANSEA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Ellis
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Kris Budden
Person
Pete Lembo
Person
Sam Pittman
News19 WLTX

50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WINNSBORO, SC
live5news.com

Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named. Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Razorbacks#Gamecock Central#Ap
The Post and Courier

Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent

LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Swimming advisory issued for Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office

Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“P” is for Peachtree Rock

“P” is for Peachtree Rock (Lexington County). Peachtree Rock is the namesake of a 305-acre South Carolina Nature Conservancy preserve located on the Sandhills of Lexington County, sixteen miles west of Columbia. The rock (an inverted triangle) was a highly eroded remnant of sandstone that was perched on a small, tapered base. Peachtree Rock and the surrounding sandstones were formed in a marine environment during the Middle Eocene epoch. The nature of the fossils found in the area give evidence that they were formed in shallow water near shore. By the Pleistocene epoch the sea levels had fallen, and the Peachtree Rock area was above water. In 2013 a hiker observed that Peachtree Rock had tumbled off its base and the decision was made to leave it lying on its side where it had fallen.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in accident on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a Thursday night accident in northeast Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper David Jones reported that the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on US-1/Two Notch Road at the intersection of Nates Road -- just past the I-20 interchange.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Gas line struck in Columbia, houses evacuated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gas line strike evacuated several homes in Columbia Wednesday afternoon. Officials said no injuries were reported at the gas line leak on Camay Court. Four houses have been evacuated nearby. Dominion energy is at the site and it is expected to be repaired soon. Dominion...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Flooding rain a concern for this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After seeing quite a bit of rainfall on Wednesday things look to be drier on Thursday with only an isolated chance of rain in the Midlands. Temperatures will be kept down into the lower 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and a light wind from the north and east.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy