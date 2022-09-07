ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScoopDuck Predictions: Surprise Storylines vs EWU

By Justin Hopkins
 4 days ago
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

On Saturday Oregon will look to ‘right the ship’ after a dismal opener against Georgia. If you saw our predictions from Tuesday, you’ll know we expect Oregon to win. So that isn’t much of a question.

But simply getting a win might not be enough for Oregon. They’ll need a bit of redemption after the opening loss to Georgia.

Like last week we’re offering our ‘surprise storylines’ predictions for this week. Something that might develop during the game nobody is really expecting. So here they are.

Corpatty: Troy Franklin Breaks Out

In the opener, with Georgia completely taking away the deep ball, Troy Franklin managed a mere 2 catches. However I expect that to change in game 2. Look for Franklin to have multiple catches over 20 yards and to score two TDs while topping 100 yards on the day. This is the game where Franklin establishes himself as Oregon’s WR1 and Nix’s favorite deep threat.

Joel Gunderson: Bo Nix silences doubters, puts up big numbers

Thanks largely to the legend QB11, I re-re-watched Oregon’s offense against Georgia and came away with a positive outlook on Nix. The two interceptions were obviously poor and could bite Oregon again at some point, but Nix did look good outside of those two throws, and he should have a field day against EWU.

And he needs it…badly.

The Ty Thompson screams will be present, even if it’s obvious he’s not ready. Nix can go a long way to winning over the home crowd by doing what he did a lot against Georgia — making plays with his legs, hitting guys in stride, and relying on his running backs to churn out yards. Just cut out the costly turnovers (which, I know…is his nature).

Go back and really watch him…it was pretty good, all things considered. The offense will be explosive this season, and Saturday will be the first sign of that.

Travis Rooke-ley: Defense Continues to Struggle

I think we may continue to see the defense struggle a bit to get off the field, especially early. I think there are still some kinks to workout when it comes to scheme and play-calling, and EWU possesses a strong passing attack as usual. We’ll make some plays to pull away, but I think the message come Sunday morning is that we need the entire defense to make a big leap the week leading up to BYU.

Jarrid Denney: Oregon’s defense will look much more competent

Oregon’s defense isn’t as bad as Georgia made it look in Atlanta. It also isn’t as good as many Duck fans hoped it would be from the get-go under Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi. But against Eastern Washington on Saturday, the Oregon defense will give those who follow the program plenty to be optimistic about.

Yes, EWU isn’t Georgia, and it probably isn’t the best measuring stick for a defense that is expected to compete for a Pac-12 title. But Georgia was a matchup nightmare for the Ducks and exploited every possible schematic and physical advantage.

I don’t expect the issues that plagued them in the season-opener to be magically fixed overnight. But there are still some really, really good players within this Oregon defense. Fans will be reminded of that against EWU.

Jhop: Secondary Continues to Struggle

I think the Oregon defense will take a step forward. Its first step forward. Unfortunately they need to take 3 or 4 steps to get ready for BYU. For whatever reason fans continue to worry about the offense which I don’t begin to understand.

But with this step forward on defense, I think we will still have a lot of questions about the back end of this defense. It was perhaps the worst performance on the entire team last week. Corners not covering, safeties shying from contact.

I think they’ll be better but ahead of BYU I think fans will continue questioning this group.

Portland Tribune

Oregon State football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, what to watch for

Beavers will face off against potent Bulldogs offense on the road in season's second gameThe Oregon State football campaign continues on into unfriendly territory as Oregon State travels down to Fresno to face off against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of their own impressive week one win. Here's how to watch the action Saturday and what to watch for: HOW TO WATCH When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Radio: Beaver Sports Network WHAT TO WATCH FOR It was 21 years ago that No. 10 Oregon State suffered an upset defeat at...
CORVALLIS, OR
Person
Bo Nix
kezi.com

Friday Night Blitz: Week 2

EUGENE, Ore. -- Week two of the high school football season featured Sheldon earning a hard-fought 35-31 win over West Linn. South Eugene suffered a loss in its first home game since 2019. The Axe fell 24-3 to Cleveland. North Bend tops Willamette 27-20 in our Friday Night Blitz Game...
EUGENE, OR
eugenecascadescoast.org

Expanding Services at Eugene Airport

Eugene Airport (EUG) is known for being the second largest airport in Oregon, having direct flights to 16 major US cities, and being only 15 minutes away from downtown Eugene. Due to an increased amount of traffic and a fast-growing demand for increased air service in the Eugene community, Eugene Airport is set for some major expansions that the community can look forward to.
EUGENE, OR
#Ewu#Storylines#American Football#College Football
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
KGW

PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple Western Oregon counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said that a...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
ROSEBURG, OR
kykn.com

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
MARION COUNTY, OR
