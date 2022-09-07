Warchant TV: Mike Norvell demanding more from FSU Football after 'average' practice
Florida State football coach Mike Norvell did not mince words following Wednesday’s practice. Norvell deemed it “average” and recalled an episode from 2020 following a win over top-five North Carolina and the humbling experience the following week.
FSU returns to practice on Thursday and Norvell hopes to see the team use the opportunity to get better.
