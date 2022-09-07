ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

10 Questions (9/7) - Injury Updates, Rodrick Pleasant, Duce Robinson, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa + 2024 QB Targets Intel

By Scott Schrader
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRNSe_0hlhg9Tk00

On Tuesday Night (9/6) our Subscribers submitted questions for THE LATEST edition of the WeAreSC Football AND Recruiting Q&A. This is a feature we plan to do multiple times a week throughout the season and up until the December signing period.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

How did Penn State's players perform vs. Ohio? PFF Snap Counts & Grades

While Sean Clifford was the captain of the day that led Penn State to 24 points in the first half, the stories of the day were freshmen Drew Allar and Nick Singleton. Singleton, the five-star running back from Governor Mifflin, had his breakout performance of the season with 12 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Allar, who came in the game after the first drive of the third quarter, threw for 88 yards and two touchdowns on only eight attempts. But, according to PFF, they weren't the only five-star freshmen to show up. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton tallied two tackles and a hit on the quarterback, according to the official stat book, while PFF gave him credit for a defensive stop. Penn State played plenty of depth players on both sides of the ball. A staggering 37 defensive players and 34 offensive players saw at least one snap in the game on Saturday. Below are the complete grades and snap counts for each player according to Pro Football Focus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Qb Targets Intel
On3.com

Lane Kiffin provides insight into whether he's seen enough to name a starting quarterback

Lane Kiffin still hasn’t named a starting quarterback for Ole Miss through two weeks of the 2022 season, letting both Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer split the reps thus far. The Rebels have been able to find victory in two games thus far, defeating Troy and Central Arkansas to begin their season. However, the schedule is about to get a little less forgiving, beginning Week 3 with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum blasts Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman following 0-2 start to his tenure

0-2 is not where many expected Notre Dame to be through the first two games of the Marcus Freeman era in South Bend. Following the season-opening loss to No. 3 Ohio State 21-10, many praised the Fighting Irish for putting up the fight they did against one of the nation’s best. They were heavy favorites heading into Saturday’s matchup against Marshall – as expected – and the Thundering Herd shocked everyone and came out with a victory on the Irish’s home turf.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Carolina Panthers: Inactives revealed for Week 1 vs Cleveland Browns

The Carolina Panthers have released their list of inactive players for their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, where the Browns’ former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield will make his Panthers debut against his old team. Newly traded for wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. will have to wait at least another week to make his Carolina debut.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy