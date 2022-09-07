10 Questions (9/7) - Injury Updates, Rodrick Pleasant, Duce Robinson, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa + 2024 QB Targets Intel

While Sean Clifford was the captain of the day that led Penn State to 24 points in the first half, the stories of the day were freshmen Drew Allar and Nick Singleton. Singleton, the five-star running back from Governor Mifflin, had his breakout performance of the season with 12 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Allar, who came in the game after the first drive of the third quarter, threw for 88 yards and two touchdowns on only eight attempts. But, according to PFF, they weren't the only five-star freshmen to show up. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton tallied two tackles and a hit on the quarterback, according to the official stat book, while PFF gave him credit for a defensive stop. Penn State played plenty of depth players on both sides of the ball. A staggering 37 defensive players and 34 offensive players saw at least one snap in the game on Saturday. Below are the complete grades and snap counts for each player according to Pro Football Focus.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO