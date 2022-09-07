Nebraska loses commitment from Chase Clemmons

Chase Clemmons / Player submitted photo

Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Early College three-star recruit Chase Clemmons tells On3 he has de-committed from Nebraska.

The 6-foot-0 point guard originally from Atlanta committed to the Huskers in June over offers from Georgia, Tennessee State, Houston, amongst others.

Clemmons ranks as the No. 214 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 39 overall point guard.

Clemmons is also close family friends with the McGowens brothers, Trey and Bryce, who both starred at Nebraska.

Statement from Chase Clemmons

Clemmons provided the below statement to On3.

“First off, I would like to thank Coach Hoiberg for recruiting me to the fullest and I would like to thank all of Husker nation for showing their love and support.

“After thoughts and discussion with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. I look forward to continuing to search for a program that is the best fit for me and what God has in store for me.”