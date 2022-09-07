ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk’s private texts reveal Tesla CEO pulled back from Twitter deal after World War 3 fears as legal battle rages

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
ELON Musk's private texts reveal the tech tycoon got cold feet and wanted to "slow down" his Twitter deal after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked fears of World War III.

The confidential messages between Musk and his banker came to light during a hearing on Tuesday as the Tesla CEO attempted to push back the trial dates start.

Elon Musk's text exchange with his banker revealed the tech tycoon wanted to 'slow down' his Twitter deal amid World War III fears Credit: AP
The texts were exchanged between Elon Musk and Michael Grimes, head of global technology investment banking at Morgan Stanley Credit: Getty

The texts were exchanged between Musk and a banker at Morgan Stanley, who is financing part of the Space X founder's deal, on May 8 - a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech for the 77th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"Let's slow down just a few days," Twitter's lawyer said, reading Musk's texts during the hearing.

"Putin's speech tomorrow is really important. It won't make sense to buy Twitter if we're heading into World War 3."

Twitter's lawyers referred to the last sentence in court as the "money quotation" and claimed Musk's only motivation for trying to get out of the deal was personal financial concerns.

Musk's attorney Alex Spiro blasted the description of the texts in court, calling it "utter nonsense," and asked to disclose the full-text chain exchange, which is expected to be filed on the court docket next week.

They also argued that Twitter hadn't found any evidence to support its theory that he dropped the deal over economic concerns.

"Their theory about what really happened isn't what really happened," Spiro said.

In April, Musk and Twitter agreed to a deal for the tech mogul to buy the social media platform for a staggering $44billion.

However, the Tesla CEO has since pulled out of the agreement, claiming Twitter misled him and the public about the platform's problem with fake and "spam" accounts.

Musk has continued to stand by his bot claims, and as recently as Thursday, he retweeted an article by The Australian where an expert alleged that "eight in 10 Twitter accounts are fake".

"Sure sounds higher than 5%!" Musk retweeted the article, adding: "On a $/bot basis, this deal is awesome."

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal previously said that analysis has found that fake profiles make up “well under” five percent of the platform's users and claims external analysis of the figures wouldn't be possible.

Bots weren't the only reason that Musk stopped the purchase.

He claims that Twitter wasn't running its business how he expected as the acquisition was closing.

MUSK LOSES TRIAL PUSH, BUT EARNS SMALL WIN

The trial is expected to start on October 17, earlier than the mid-November date Musk sought.

Delaware Judge Jude McCormick allowed Musk's team to include evidence related to whistleblower allegations by former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko - who is scheduled to testify to Congress next week about the company’s poor cybersecurity practices.

Shortly after Zatko's allegations went public, Agrawal called the claims "false" in a memo to employees obtained by CNN.

"It is a false narrative that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and presented without important context,” Agrawal wrote, saying the company were still reviewing the complaint.

The legal showdown between Elon Musk and Twitter is expected to start on October 17 Credit: Rex

