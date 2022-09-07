ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, NE

News Channel Nebraska

HIGHLIGHTS: Georgia Southern tops Nebraska 45-42

LINCOLN - Nebraska fell to Georgia Southern 45-42 on Saturday night in Lincoln. A game that had 56 points scored at half led to the Eagles adding 642 yards of offense, a new Memorial Stadium record. With the loss Nebraska falls to 1-2 on the year and welcomes Oklahoma next...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska students chant ‘Fire Frost’ after Ga. Southern win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Georgia Southern’s players sprinted into the south end zone in celebration after the Eagles finished their 45-42 upset of three-touchdown-favorite Nebraska on Saturday night. Meanwhile, in the southeast corner of Memorial Stadium, the student section was chanting “Fire Frost, Fire Frost, Fire Frost.”
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Georgia Southern tops Nebraska 45-42 with last-minute TD

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease scored on an 8-yard run with 36 seconds left after Nebraska had taken its first lead, and Georgia Southern beat the three-touchdown-favorite Cornhuskers 45-42. The Huskers’ Timmy Bleekrode was wide left with a 52-yard field goal attempt as time ran out and Georgia Southern players ran onto the field to celebrate the program’s first win in 13 games against Power Five opponents.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Frost fired, Joseph named interim coach for remainder of Husker football season

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A statement was released from Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts today concerning Coach Scott Frost and the Huskers. “Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trojans trounce Pioneers Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, NE- The Platteview Trojans continued their hot start to the 2022 season by beating Nebraska City 48-13 on Friday night to improve to 3-0 on the season. It was a slow moving start to the game, but plenty of action to keep the fans in Springfield intently watching. Platteview marched down the field on the first drive of the game, but fizzled out short of the end zone. The Pioneers defense held strong on three straight downs to take over inside their own five-yard line.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Back at Home to Face Long Beach State

• Fresh off a thrilling 3-2 win over No. 17 Creighton in front of a regular-season NCAA record crowd at the CHI Health Center, the Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 3 p.m. match against Long Beach State on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Saturday's match...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Area players among state's volleyball leaders

JOHNSON -- Chloe Vice of Johnson-Brock is the state leader in high school volleyball with 190 digs out of 20 sets plays. Kallie Brack of Weeping Water has 178 digs. Aspen Meyer of Lourdes Central is listed on the leader’s board for kills. As of Thursday, she had 105 kills.
WEEPING WATER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Darlene Jean Bolton, age, 93, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly Henderson, Iowa

Darlene Jean Bolton, age, 93, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly Henderson, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Primrose Assisted Living. Darlene was born August 5, 1929, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of Earl Chalmers Clark and Anna Marie Sophia (Krakau) Clark. She graduated from the Henderson Iowa High School and attended Commercial Extension in Omaha, Nebraska. While in business school, Darlene worked at KB Ice Cream Parlor, Brandeis Employee Cafeteria, Davidson’s Furniture Store, and worked for her room and board in a private home. She later worked at Richard Young Memorial Hospital for a short time in 1948 and Mutual of Omaha Insurance until 1950. On July 8, 1950, Darlene was united in marriage to Harvey Stevens Bolton in Macedonia, Iowa. They lived many years near Henderson, Iowa. Darlene currently resided in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Over the years, Darlene was a member of the Macedonia United Methodist Church from 1950 until 1988, where she was quite active teaching Sunday School and Bible school as well as being the church Treasurer from 1975-1985. Later she attended Faith Community Church in Red Oak and most recently Henderson Christian Church. She was a longtime member of the Wednesday Women’s Club where she served as Secretary, Vice-President, President, and Reading Chairman and was very involved with the Macedonia Library. Darlene was a voracious reader who enjoyed genealogy and spending time with her family whom she loved with all her heart.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to the scene of a car crash Saturday morning. It happened at Park Avenue and Woolworth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. That’s where a car lost control and skidded off the road during the morning rain. The car went down an embankment and...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse halts burn permits

SYRACUSE -- The Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department has announced a ban on open burns within the district due to extremely dry conditions. The fire department says the ban will help it have its full resources ready for the upcoming harvest season. The western ¾ of Nebraska was listed in a...
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lisa L. Behrens

Lisa L. (Wiechmann) Behrens, 57 years of age, of Beatrice passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1965 in Beatrice to Ronald and Donna Beth (Timmerman) Wiechmann. Lisa graduated from Beatrice High School in 1983 and started working as a Direct Support Associate for Mosaic, formerly known as Martin Luther Homes in Beatrice. She was recognized as the Nebraska Direct Support Professional of the Year in 2019. She married the Love of her life, Russ Behrens on September 14, 1984 at the First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice where Lisa was a member. She was a devoted Cornhusker fan and avid gamer who loved slot machines, scratch cards, and any board game available at her fingertips. She and Russ's favorite past time was spending time with their family, friends, and animals at her favorite place, their home. She will be remembered as the family's peace-keeper and confidant, an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha house fire causes $50,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was put out quickly by Omaha firefighters Friday evening. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 157th and Drexel Circle at 6:31 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived they saw smoke showing from the building and declared...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Park Avenue and Shirley Street around 12:20 a.m. after a call of shots fired. Officers said they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths

OMAHA, Neb. -- Investigators say a car that was left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week. The Omaha Fire Department confirmed Wednesday that the car was the source of the colorless, odorless gas that killed 52-year-old David Coleman, 18-year-old Thomas Coleman, and 19-year-old Cole Oban inside a west Omaha home.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha car crash leaves one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man died after crashing his car in Omaha on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said police were dispatched to 72nd St. and Pine St. around 7:00 a.m. on the report of a single vehicle injury crash. Officers said a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 was reportedly traveling...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for double murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. -- The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. 27-year-old Gage Walter has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He's been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district court clerk...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wayne and Patricia Koch

Graveside inurnment services for Wayne and Patricia Koch will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Blue Springs Cemetery of Blue Springs with Jon Palmquist officiating. Military honors for Wayne will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.
BLUE SPRINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Investment firm's donation of sports equipment now in BPS

BEATRICE - Beatrice Public Schools has received delivery of several pieces of sports equipment, thanks to a donation this year from a local investment firm. Paul Garnett and Traci Garnett-Froscheiser from Garnett Investments donated about $70,000 - $80,000 dollars of physical education equipment for use by the school district. The...
BEATRICE, NE

