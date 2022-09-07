Read full article on original website
Top-50 Recruits You Don’t Expect Sam Pittman to Pursue + Other Arkansas Recruiting Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — With a top-25 matchup looming in less than two hours, Sam Pittman had some recruiting to take care of first. The third-year Arkansas football coach had several prospects on campus for the game, in which the Razorbacks knocked off No. 23 Cincinnati 31-24, but his first stop was a trio of top-30 recruits visiting for another sport.
Hog fans should arrive early for SEC opener with Gamecocks
The way I see it, Arkansas Razorback fans have two options for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff for the Hogs’ Southeastern Conference opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. They can either get to bed early tonight to make sure they are up in time to...
Vandals strike LSU campus prior to Southern game
Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus, one day before the college football season opener against rival Southern University.
Leaked Clip of LSU Tigers’ Coach Brian Kelly as He Delivers Emotional Post-Game Speech after Loss to FSU
After a heartbreaking game against Florida State University, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly received quite a bit of heat after beginning his time in Baton Rouge with a loss. New video shows the speech that Coach Kelly delivered to the Tigers in the locker room following the game. "Every single...
NWA beer updates: New breweries, expansions, anniversaries and more
It’s been a while since we last took a spin around the local beer scene. Here are a few updates of interest for fans of Arkansas-made beer. Social Project Brewing Co. is celebrating a full year in business with a party on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Bentonville brewery will host 10 breweries and feature 40 beers. Social Project will release a barrel-aged stout at 4 p.m. Last week the brewery opened a satellite taproom at 205 E. Johnson Ave. in Springdale, making the brewery’s hazy IPAs, sours, and stouts more accessible to folks who live in Washington County.
Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake
ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
Fayetteville opens Lower Ramble as part of cultural arts corridor project
Fayetteville officials this week celebrated the opening of the Lower Ramble, which is part of the city’s cultural arts corridor project. A ceremony was held Thursday at the canopy overlook area of the Fay Jones woods, southwest of the Fayetteville Public Library. The event featured remarks from Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and others, and included self-guided tours through the woods and along the Tanglewood Branch creekside.
Speed cushions approved for Stubblefield, Harold, Sang
FAYETTEVILLE — Drivers will soon notice more speed cushions around town. The City Council’s Transportation Committee last week approved a proposal for slowing traffic on Stubblefield Road, Harold Street and Sang Avenue. The traffic-calming projects are some of the first to get a green light since the City...
15 Best Things To Do in Eureka Springs AR You Shouldn’t Miss!
Wanting to know the best things to do in Eureka Springs? Are you putting together a fantastic itinerary for Arkansas? We have got you covered! Here we have put together a list of fun and interesting activities for all kinds of adventurers!. Eureka Springs has a rich history! Nestled within...
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
Man shot dead in Raceland
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
Investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization leads to multiple arrests
Since April 2022, LPSO narcotics agents worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration – DEA New Orleans Field Division Task Force Group 3, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Houma Police Department on an investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. In August, the task force obtained search warrants for four locations in Raceland and Houma. Those arrested included Keyron Simmons, 21, Marquarius Nealy, 21, and Travelle Stewart, 34, as well as Terrance Stewart, 31 – the leader of the organization. They were charged with multiple offenses. The task force also seized approximately $150,000 in U.S. currency, approximately 3,800 fentanyl pills, marijuana, and two handguns. On September 1, a federal grand jury in New Orleans returned a one-count indictment charging a man with violating the Federal Controlled Substance Act. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. If convicted, Stewart faces up to 40 years in prison with a mandatory sentence of 5 years and a fine of up to $5 million.
Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
