Since April 2022, LPSO narcotics agents worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration – DEA New Orleans Field Division Task Force Group 3, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Houma Police Department on an investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. In August, the task force obtained search warrants for four locations in Raceland and Houma. Those arrested included Keyron Simmons, 21, Marquarius Nealy, 21, and Travelle Stewart, 34, as well as Terrance Stewart, 31 – the leader of the organization. They were charged with multiple offenses. The task force also seized approximately $150,000 in U.S. currency, approximately 3,800 fentanyl pills, marijuana, and two handguns. On September 1, a federal grand jury in New Orleans returned a one-count indictment charging a man with violating the Federal Controlled Substance Act. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. If convicted, Stewart faces up to 40 years in prison with a mandatory sentence of 5 years and a fine of up to $5 million.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO