Orange County, FL

West Orange High on hold due to report of possible threat

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — West Orange High School was on hold due to reports of a possible written threat against the school, the district said Wednesday.

The school district said all students and staff were safe. They said the hold was due to a report of a written message containing a possible threat.

The district said law enforcement is investigating.

