Dad, 27, Is Almost Killed In Horrific Crash: It Saved His Life Because His Surgeon Found A Hidden Cancer
Jak Metcalfe, 27, is a cancer survivor. But he credits his survival to the aftermath of a life-changing car crash that not only affected him but also his wife and in-laws. Because a post-accident operation revealed his cancer at an early stage, Jak feels “lucky” to have survived the disease and get married to his wife and have an eight-month-old daughter.
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
A 26-year-old who suffered a ruptured ectopic pregnancy says a doctor sent her home, leaving her to bleed internally for days
A woman with an ectopic pregnancy said an ER physician sent her home. When she was finally treated, she'd been internally bleeding for five days.
Concerned Mom, 39, Was Told By Doctors Her Daughter, 6, Was Suffering From ‘Bad Ear Infections:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Christine Tylee and her husband found out their then-6-year-old daughter, Sophie, had leukemia after months of odd and worsening symptoms. Doctors originally thought she simply had ear infections that needed treatment, but they eventually came to the correct diagnosis. Thankfully, Sophie is doing well today and “making up for lost...
Baby who started breathing weeks after being declared ‘brain dead’ prompts calls for a review of testing
A SERIOUSLY sick baby who was declared brain dead by medics started breathing on his own just days later. The “horrible error” in judgement has prompted health chiefs to review the test used by NHS hospitals to determine whether or not patients are brain dead. Brain death is...
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
Minnesota Man, 33, Went To Doctor For A Hernia And Learned He Actually Had Cancer: How He Made History, Surviving The First Ever Multi-Organ Transplant for Extremely Rare Cancer
Andrew Voge, 33, was initially told he had a hernia in 2019. Two years later, he was having a history-making multi-organ transplant for an extremely rare cancer. And he survived. The rare cancer, called pseudomyxoma peritonei, known as PMP, develops and spreads through the digestive organs. Andrew was told that...
Pastor pronounced brain dead by doctors shows signs of life minutes before organs harvested
The wife of a North Carolina pastor who was pronounced brain dead by doctors says he miraculously began showing signs of neurological activity minutes before his organs were to be harvested for donation. Ryan Marlow, 37, had spent two weeks in Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center suffering from listeria when doctors declared him “clinically deceased” on 27 August, wife Megan Marlow said in a livestream on Facebook.The father of three’s condition had taken a turn for the worse after suffering swelling on the brain, and had suffered “neurological death”, doctors told her.She was told that Mr...
Hospital Apologizes for Wrongly Saying Baby Was Dead Before She Actually Died in Mom's Arms
A hospital trust in England has apologized to a mom whose daughter died hours after she was initially told the baby was no longer alive, per multiple reports. Alisha Pegg claimed the staff at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford "neglected" her and her daughter Grace, who died last February shortly after she was born at 22 weeks, according to BBC News and The Guardian.
‘I Felt Like My Legs Were Cemented to the Floor:’ Bodybuilder Teen Left Paralyzed from the Waist Down Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Just A Slipped Disc’ But It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Teenage powerlifter Brandon Hackett, now 20, is thankfully walking again after a terrifying Ewing sarcoma last year that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors initially mistook the rare tumor, which forms in the bones or soft tissue, for sciatica due to a slipped disc. Ewing sarcoma is a...
California woman alleges Daily Harvest meal made her so ill that doctors had to remove her gallbladder, lawsuit says
Daily Harvest recalled its "French Lentil and Leek Crumbles" product after people said it made them sick. Now people are suing the company.
Inflammation a Culprit in Long COVID Heart Problems
While long COVID holds many mysteries, researchers found clues to the heart symptoms common in these patients, which pointed to ongoing inflammation as the mediator. In a cohort of 346 previously healthy patients with initially mild COVID-19, most seen for lingering symptoms a median of around 4 months later, structural heart disease and elevated biomarkers for cardiac injury or dysfunction were rare.
Mother reveals how her daughter, 3, lost her eye to a rare cancer after she spotted a 'white glow' in one of her pupils that turned out to be a tumour
A mother who thought her little girl had ice in her eye after a snowball fight has revealed how it turned out to be a rare cancer - which claimed her daughter's eye. Gina Hickson, 29, from Westgate-on-sea, Kent, thought an unusual white glow in her daughter Darcey-Rose's left pupil was down to her getting ice in it - but when the cloudiness didn't go, she assumed the three-year-old might need glasses.
Doctor Dies From Hike; 10.5M Kids Lost Caregiver to COVID; Is Pandemic Winding Down?
Note that some links may require subscriptions. Evan Dishion, MD, a first-year resident at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, died from heat exhaustion after he and a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost on a trail. (Arizona's Family) North Carolina ob/gyn William Gist, MD, and his...
In Australia’s Daintree Rainforest, Indigenous Sovereignty Marks a Watershed Moment for Travel
“If a bird stops what he's doing and looks at us like this, watches us, it might be an ancestor,” whispers Tom Creek. A willy wagtail is perched on the branch of an old red cedar. A calm, magnetic man with a shock of white hair tucked under a baseball cap, Tom is my guide through north Queensland's Daintree rain forest. He cups a gray-knuckled hand to his ear. The bird responds by opening its beak and releasing the liquid trill of a morning song. “Ahhhh, nice tune.” Tom smiles. “A reincarnation of someone, come here to protect us,” he says, and murmurs to the wagtail in the soft inflections of Kuku Yalanji, the Indigenous community he is descended from, which has continuously inhabited this rain forest for 50,000 years. He moves through the Daintree's elephant ear–size palms with reverence, wonder, and a little fear, pausing often to raise a single finger to the air, taking guidance himself from the sound of birdsong and the scratches, scrabbles, and muffled calls emanating from the undergrowth.
Darius Campbell Danesh death: What is chloroethane?
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane,” a medical examiner’s office has confirmed.The singer and actor died in his apartment in the US state of Minnesota on 11 August, at the age of 41.Autopsy documents released by the southern Minnesota regional medical examiner’s office listed “toxic effect of chloroethane” as well as “suffocation” as causes of death. The death has been ruled as an accident, and local police said they found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances”.Danesh was most widely known for his appearance on Pop Idol, finishing in third place in the...
French dentist jailed for mutilating patients with unnecessary work
Lionel Guedj got rich by carrying out work on healthy teeth of low-income people in Marseille, court told
Photo-induced ion displacement in mixed-halide perovskites for a battery directly chargeable by light
Lead halide perovskites (e.g., MAPbI3) are an emerging family of semiconductor materials with excellent optoelectronic properties ideally suited for photovoltaic and light-emitting applications. Significant ion migration has been reported in these materials and is one of the main mechanisms responsible for anomalous I-V hysteresis and poor stability in the perovskite solar cells.
FDA Clears Neuromodulator; Bandy Lee Still Not Back at Yale; Most Depressed Cities
The FDA cleared the SAINT neuromodulation system for adults with major depression that has not improved enough with antidepressants, Magnus Medical announced. Teva Pharmaceuticals and MedinCell are initiating a phase III safety and efficacy trial of a subcutaneous long-acting injectable formulation of olanzapine (formerly mdc-TJK) for schizophrenia. Even though melatonin...
