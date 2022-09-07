ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Dad, 27, Is Almost Killed In Horrific Crash: It Saved His Life Because His Surgeon Found A Hidden Cancer

Jak Metcalfe, 27, is a cancer survivor. But he credits his survival to the aftermath of a life-changing car crash that not only affected him but also his wife and in-laws. Because a post-accident operation revealed his cancer at an early stage, Jak feels “lucky” to have survived the disease and get married to his wife and have an eight-month-old daughter.
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
survivornet.com

Concerned Mom, 39, Was Told By Doctors Her Daughter, 6, Was Suffering From ‘Bad Ear Infections:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Christine Tylee and her husband found out their then-6-year-old daughter, Sophie, had leukemia after months of odd and worsening symptoms. Doctors originally thought she simply had ear infections that needed treatment, but they eventually came to the correct diagnosis. Thankfully, Sophie is doing well today and “making up for lost...
survivornet.com

Minnesota Man, 33, Went To Doctor For A Hernia And Learned He Actually Had Cancer: How He Made History, Surviving The First Ever Multi-Organ Transplant for Extremely Rare Cancer

Andrew Voge, 33, was initially told he had a hernia in 2019. Two years later, he was having a history-making multi-organ transplant for an extremely rare cancer. And he survived. The rare cancer, called pseudomyxoma peritonei, known as PMP, develops and spreads through the digestive organs. Andrew was told that...
The Independent

Pastor pronounced brain dead by doctors shows signs of life minutes before organs harvested

The wife of a North Carolina pastor who was pronounced brain dead by doctors says he miraculously began showing signs of neurological activity minutes before his organs were to be harvested for donation. Ryan Marlow, 37, had spent two weeks in Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center suffering from listeria when doctors declared him “clinically deceased” on 27 August, wife Megan Marlow said in a livestream on Facebook.The father of three’s condition had taken a turn for the worse after suffering swelling on the brain, and had suffered “neurological death”, doctors told her.She was told that Mr...
survivornet.com

‘I Felt Like My Legs Were Cemented to the Floor:’ Bodybuilder Teen Left Paralyzed from the Waist Down Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Just A Slipped Disc’ But It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Teenage powerlifter Brandon Hackett, now 20, is thankfully walking again after a terrifying Ewing sarcoma last year that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors initially mistook the rare tumor, which forms in the bones or soft tissue, for sciatica due to a slipped disc. Ewing sarcoma is a...
MedPage Today

Inflammation a Culprit in Long COVID Heart Problems

While long COVID holds many mysteries, researchers found clues to the heart symptoms common in these patients, which pointed to ongoing inflammation as the mediator. In a cohort of 346 previously healthy patients with initially mild COVID-19, most seen for lingering symptoms a median of around 4 months later, structural heart disease and elevated biomarkers for cardiac injury or dysfunction were rare.
Daily Mail

Mother reveals how her daughter, 3, lost her eye to a rare cancer after she spotted a 'white glow' in one of her pupils that turned out to be a tumour

A mother who thought her little girl had ice in her eye after a snowball fight has revealed how it turned out to be a rare cancer - which claimed her daughter's eye. Gina Hickson, 29, from Westgate-on-sea, Kent, thought an unusual white glow in her daughter Darcey-Rose's left pupil was down to her getting ice in it - but when the cloudiness didn't go, she assumed the three-year-old might need glasses.
cntraveler.com

In Australia’s Daintree Rainforest, Indigenous Sovereignty Marks a Watershed Moment for Travel

“If a bird stops what he's doing and looks at us like this, watches us, it might be an ancestor,” whispers Tom Creek. A willy wagtail is perched on the branch of an old red cedar. A calm, magnetic man with a shock of white hair tucked under a baseball cap, Tom is my guide through north Queensland's Daintree rain forest. He cups a gray-knuckled hand to his ear. The bird responds by opening its beak and releasing the liquid trill of a morning song. “Ahhhh, nice tune.” Tom smiles. “A reincarnation of someone, come here to protect us,” he says, and murmurs to the wagtail in the soft inflections of Kuku Yalanji, the Indigenous community he is descended from, which has continuously inhabited this rain forest for 50,000 years. He moves through the Daintree's elephant ear–size palms with reverence, wonder, and a little fear, pausing often to raise a single finger to the air, taking guidance himself from the sound of birdsong and the scratches, scrabbles, and muffled calls emanating from the undergrowth.
The Independent

Darius Campbell Danesh death: What is chloroethane?

Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane,” a medical examiner’s office has confirmed.The singer and actor died in his apartment in the US state of Minnesota on 11 August, at the age of 41.Autopsy documents released by the southern Minnesota regional medical examiner’s office listed “toxic effect of chloroethane” as well as “suffocation” as causes of death. The death has been ruled as an accident, and local police said they found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances”.Danesh was most widely known for his appearance on Pop Idol, finishing in third place in the...
Phys.org

Photo-induced ion displacement in mixed-halide perovskites for a battery directly chargeable by light

Lead halide perovskites (e.g., MAPbI3) are an emerging family of semiconductor materials with excellent optoelectronic properties ideally suited for photovoltaic and light-emitting applications. Significant ion migration has been reported in these materials and is one of the main mechanisms responsible for anomalous I-V hysteresis and poor stability in the perovskite solar cells.
MedPage Today

FDA Clears Neuromodulator; Bandy Lee Still Not Back at Yale; Most Depressed Cities

The FDA cleared the SAINT neuromodulation system for adults with major depression that has not improved enough with antidepressants, Magnus Medical announced. Teva Pharmaceuticals and MedinCell are initiating a phase III safety and efficacy trial of a subcutaneous long-acting injectable formulation of olanzapine (formerly mdc-TJK) for schizophrenia. Even though melatonin...
