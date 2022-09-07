Read full article on original website
Related
Get Your Beer Tab Covered At This Event In Nacogdoches, Texas
If you are new to Nacogdoches there is an event Friday, September 9th, 2022 going on at Fredonia Brewery that might interest you. Especially if you love beer. Fredonia Brewery is also calling all their regulars, locals, and BINs (born in Nacogdoches) to come out and welcome all these new Nac residents. The start of the school year always brings a few new faces to town, and this is a great chance to meet them.
Saddle Up At This Bed And Breakfast For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
Bring your horses and the entire family to this Bed and Breakfast for sale in Lufkin. This stately, two-story, southern mansion has endless possibilities. I have actually been to this property before on the North Loop in Lufkin for a wedding. The horse stables double as a quaint event venue.
Rent This Historic Apartment In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
Living downtown in any city is something I think everyone should do at least once in their life. Doing it in Downtown Nacogdoches with its vibrant downtown shops and restaurants is a golden opportunity. You can wake up every morning just a stone's throw away from Festival Park. A short...
Kolby Cooper Reflects on Releasing His Label Debut ‘Boy from Anderson County to the Moon’
We’ve been watching Kolby Cooper since he dropped his Boy from Anderson County EP in… The post Kolby Cooper Reflects on Releasing His Label Debut ‘Boy from Anderson County to the Moon’ appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angelina Master Gardeners Fall Native Plant Sale Coming To Lufkin, Texas
When you are making decisions regarding what to put in your yard in Deep East Texas, you need to know that the plants you decide on are going to survive. Some plants just do better in our soil and sun than others. That's where the Angelina Master Gardeners come in...
Here’s How You Can Get Half-Priced Food from Guacamole’s
For the past several Fridays, we've been introducing half-priced offers for restaurants in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Last week, BBQ and burgers were on the block from S&T Pit Burgers in Lufkin, and prior to that, it was delicious Mexican food from the top-rated El Ranchero in Nacogdoches. Those half-priced offers...
1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
Texas man dies after possible drowning at Lake Palestine, officials say
His family said he had been drinking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ketk.com
Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
A Popular East Texas BBQ Joint Forced to Shut Down on its Anniversary
Well, you sure hate to see this. What had quickly become a popular BBQ joint in Frankston, TX, was forced to close for good on their second anniversary of opening. The reasons probably won't be that big of a surprise, unfortunately. The Windmill Cafe, which had been set up on...
KLTV
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family called it “their dream home,” but a massive fire Wednesday morning destroyed it. “This is a sad situation for the property owner,” Flint-Gresham Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Tate said. Several emergency units responded to the structure fire...
Inmate Who Escaped from Crockett, Texas Jail Has Been Captured
There is good news to report this afternoon concerning an inmate who escape early this morning from the Houston County Jail in Crockett, Texas. According to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff's Office,. at approximately 2:30 p.m., the escaped inmate Miguel Zuniga was apprehended by the Corsicana Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges
When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
Get Delicious Burgers and BBQ from S&T Pit Burgers for Half Price
I'm sure I don't have to point out to you that the price of eating out is going up. Restaurant owners have no choice but to raise their prices since they are having to pay more for their commodities. That's especially true for various cuts of meat. Restaurants, such as...
‘Shoot me’: Man swung machete at people outside Lufkin motel, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night in Lufkin after he swung a machete and made threats at Petty’s Motel, according to Lufkin Police. According to the officer, Sir John Oliphant, 44 of Houston, was sitting next to a machete and began yelling “shoot me” when he arrived on the scene. […]
Try Classes For Free At LiveWell Athletic Club In Lufkin, Texas
If you have never taken group classes with a professional instructor because you were worried about commitment, this might interest you. Livewell Athletic club is offering free classes, even for non-members. They are offering 9 different featured classes during the month of September. Here is your chance to find out...
Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
kjas.com
Ground search for Matthew Hoy Edgar planned for Sat, Sep 10th
The family of convicted murderer Matthew Hoy Edgar is arranging a ground search to be held this weekend in the area where he was last seen. The family is asking for volunteers to assist in the effort which will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th. Volunteers are asked...
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1