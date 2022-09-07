Read full article on original website
Evers To Tour Superior School
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Jill Underly, will be in Superior Thursday as part of a statewide “Back to School” tour. The governor and superintendent will visit the Northern Lights Elementary School and meet with school...
Electric Vehicle Show At Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Dozens of electric vehicles will be on display Thursday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. The show, sponsored by Great River Energy and participating cooperatives, will also feature live music and food trucks. Gates open at 4 p-m with a discussion panel about electric vehicles...
Groundbreaking For Superior Solar Garden
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Superior Water Light and Power community solar garden is being held on Thursday. The solar garden will be built on SWL&P owned land at 2828 Hammond Avenue near Heritage Park. Once constructed, the solar garden will be large enough to...
