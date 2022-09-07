Read full article on original website
When does absentee voting begin in Alabama?
The midterm elections may be a few months away, but absentee voting in Alabama is just around the corner.
Texas fans skewer officiating during Alabama game over controversial no-call
Texas and Alabama are locked in a tight game in Austin on Saturday afternoon. Despite losing quarterback Quinn Ewers to an apparent shoulder injury, the Longhorns are hanging tough against the top ranked team in the country. The game is tied at 10 at the half, and that’s with Texas...
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
What Nick Saban said about penalties, QB play after Alabama beats Texas
Crammed into a tiny room under the stadium, Nick Saban is set to address the 20-19 win over Texas. It was a wild one so this should get interesting. We’ll have all the updates. Stay tuned. -- Saban said they showed great resilience after not playing Alabama football for...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Horns Down. Texas, don’t mess with Alabama’s Million Dollar Band
Alabama’s gonna beat Texas like a drum. That’s a hands down, horns down given. Probably. The Crimson Tide Million Dollar Band has been disrespected by the Texas Longhorns and there will be hell to pay in Austin, Texas today. Roll Tide. R E L A T E D:...
‘Complete set of undergarments’ required for execution witnesses, Alabama officials say
Alabama prison officials are reminding members of the media to “wear a complete set of undergarments” if they plan to witness the execution of Alan Eugene Miller scheduled for later this month.
Alabama landfill withdraws massive expansion request after local outcry
A north Alabama landfill withdrew its application to expand by more than 1000% after protests from nearby residents, who said the expansion would “ruin the county” by turning the quiet rural area south of Muscle Shoals into a major dumping ground. The expansion proposal, filed in July by...
Auburn Pitcher KK Dismukes Announces Medical Retirement
Auburn pitcher KK Dismukes is retiring from softball for medical reasons. Dismukes, who completed her true junior year with the 2022 season, announced the news on social media earlier this week. “17 years of softball… After a lot of thought and undergoing quite a few injuries, my body has decided...
Gov. Kay Ivey, school board support change to Alabama high school graduation requirement
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama moved one step closer to changing high school graduation requirements Thursday. The state Board of Education voted 6 to 3 to require that high school seniors, starting in 2028, be able...
'A very emotional experience': Runners gather early in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher's run
About 30 local runners gathered early Monday in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run. Fletcher, 34, a teacher and mother of two from Memphis, was abducted and killed while on a run just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 2. Her body was found on Monday in a vacant lot in Memphis several miles from where she was last seen.
The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for every home game, would you believe it?. University Station RV Resort is only three miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and provides a tailgating experience...
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
Alabama Board of Education codifies “Don’t Say Gay” law
Teachers at Alabama schools can no longer provide instruction or engage in discussion regarding sexual orientation in kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms, unless it is “developmentally appropriate.”. The Alabama Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the new language, a requirement of a law enacted by the legislature...
Housing correction coming to Alabama: See the state’s most overvalued real estate markets
The days of skyrocketing housing prices may be coming to an end. The economic research firm Moody’s Analytics released a report last week stating that the U.S. housing market is “more overvalued than ever,” and that it expects U.S. home sales will “flatline” next year after years of home prices increasing faster than wages.
Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey
Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
Alabama updates process to fire teachers who inappropriately discuss LGBTQ issues
The Alabama Board of Education voted Thursday to adopt slight changes to the state’s recent law to prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms. The law, passed in April, states that teachers in K-5 classrooms cannot engage in classroom discussion or provide instruction regarding sexual...
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them Famous
ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the college football season here, a couple who works on the campus of the reigning national champions, the University of Georgia, joined us on the “Run The Race” podcast. This husband and wife also went viral several years ago, with “haters” helping them gain some fame on national TV.
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
