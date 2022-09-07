ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Auburn, AL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
extrainningsoftball.com

Auburn Pitcher KK Dismukes Announces Medical Retirement

Auburn pitcher KK Dismukes is retiring from softball for medical reasons. Dismukes, who completed her true junior year with the 2022 season, announced the news on social media earlier this week. “17 years of softball… After a lot of thought and undergoing quite a few injuries, my body has decided...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Travel#Politics State#Politics Governor#Contributed#The Office Of Gov
WTVM

Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
alreporter.com

Alabama Board of Education codifies “Don’t Say Gay” law

Teachers at Alabama schools can no longer provide instruction or engage in discussion regarding sexual orientation in kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms, unless it is “developmentally appropriate.”. The Alabama Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the new language, a requirement of a law enacted by the legislature...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey

Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy