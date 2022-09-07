Target: Robert Stivers, President of Kentucky State Senate. Goal: Enact tougher penalties for individuals who leave animals locked in hot vehicles. Heat waves have blanketed the nation. While many humans can retreat to cooled interiors, their pets are often not so lucky. Some animals are left outdoors in sweltering temperatures, and a shockingly high number must suffer trapped in vehicles where heat indexes can soar up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Such a horrible fate apparently befell two dogs in Kentucky.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO