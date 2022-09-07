Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
7th Annual Breakout Bash at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Saturday the 7th annual Breakout Bash is taking place at The Barn on Linden Avenue. PQ’s Rock n Roll and NAMI Six County will bring together great local artists to play 11 hours of live music and a 50/50 raffle in support of mental illness and drug addiction.
weelunk.com
You’re Bound To Love This Bookstore in Downtown Wheeling
Vigilant Books is an independent bookstore that is located that is temporarily located at 1900 Market St. in downtown Wheeling, W.Va. just a few doors down from the popular Hall of Fame Café. The bookstore is owned and operated by current Wheeling resident Charles (Chuck) Wood and it first opened in October of 2019. However, the store closed for fifteen months in March of 2020 and didn’t reopen until June of 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic which prevented them from keeping the store open.
Oglebay to host Fall food truck festival
WHEELING, W.V. – Food! Beer! Music! Fun! Enjoy delicious food truck cuisine from across the region at the second annual Oglebay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levenson Shelter. This year’s event will feature an eclectic array of food vendors, seasonal beer garden, free kids’ activities, live entertainment, and a […]
marietta.edu
Marietta College to serve as partner institution in ASCENT Ecosystem through Intel grant funding
Marietta College will serve as a partner institution in the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem through grant funding awarded by Intel to lead institution Ohio University. The ASCENT program will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Boats are lining up in preparation for the 46th annual Sternwheel Festival.
Boats are coming in and lining up in preparation for this weekends sternwheel festival. Marietta’s 46th annual sternwheeler festival begins with opening ceremonies Friday night at 6:00P.M. Jennifer Thomas, the Director General of Sternwheel Festival, said they’re expecting around 30 sternwheerlers this year… which is typical for the festival....
bellaireathletics.com
Important information for those going to the football game on Friday!
The following was forwarded to us from the Wheeling Central athletic department:. Kick-off is slated for 7:05pm. This game is the WTOV-9 Game of the Week and will be live on one of the NBC sister stations. Pricing. Admission prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Parking is...
Unique remembrance of life for Belmont County man set for Saturday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The restaurant where owner Arnold Curtis and his family worked is where friends and well-wishers will gather Saturday to remember him. The memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Sakura Family Restaurant in Bellaire. Officials at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes say it will be an […]
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Frankie from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Meet Frankie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Frankie is boxer/terrier mix who is about a year old and he joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Frankie is a very active dog, he loves to play with other dogs and cats, and one of his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Athens News
"Coal Miner's Daughter"
As part of the From the Hills and Hiollars film series, Dr. Rachel Terman will provide the introduction to for this film about Loretta Lynn, one of the first female superstars in country music. The mission of the series is to connect Athens and the university community to the surrounding...
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
Metro News
Woman dies in Mason County ATV accident
MASON, W.Va. — A collision between a vehicle and an ATV left a Mason County woman dead Thursday night. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the crash happened on State Route 62 near the community of Mason. The female operator of the ATV was killed, but her name has...
wbrc.com
Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say
WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool. WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday. According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia man charged for murder, burning body
Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted in Mason County Circuit Court for murder and allegedly trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, William Lowell Ingram III, 61, of […]
6-year-old missing West Virginia boy dies after found unresponsive in pool
A 6-year-old is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says a 6-year-old autistic boy was reported missing in Washington, WV, by his father. The Office says the boy wandered from their home, according to the father. After a search, the boy was discovered in a pool at […]
WTAP
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
UPDATE: 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mason, West Virginia
UPDATE: (9:18 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022) – Officials have now opened Adamsville Road. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed that the accident involved a car and a side-by-side. It is believed that the woman driving the side-by-side was killed. Her identity has not been released yet. The crash is still under investigation. UPDATE: […]
2 people ejected from vehicle in Marshall County; One life-flighted
Officals say two people from Marshall County were injured after they were ejected from their vehicle in a crash on Thursday. According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a male and female between the ages of 19 and 20 were taken to Wheeling Hospital after the crash, with the male being life-flighted to UPMC. The Office […]
WTAP
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Matthew Ryan Hunt, 34, Parkersburg, was sentenced Thursday, September 8, to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On September 9, 2021, officers responded to a domestic violence...
WHIZ
Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
thepostathens.com
City Council: Body passes 'Pay to Stay' Ordinance
Athens City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss a “Pay to Stay” Ordinance after questions about a state code that would possibly override it. The ordinance was introduced by Councilman Ben Ziff, D-At Large, who motioned to table it after learning that Ohio House Bill 430, which was passed into law on June 1 and will go into effect on Sept. 23, could possibly preempt the ordinance.
Comments / 0