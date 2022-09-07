Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Commercial Observer
Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Former CBRE Exec to a Top Post at DC Office
Cushman & Wakefield has hired former CBRE exec Brian Wood as a new executive managing director in its Washington, D.C., office, where he will represent and advise office tenants. Wood has over two decades of real estate experience, focusing on tenant representation in the D.C. Metro area and across the...
Commercial Observer
Ferguson Enterprises Inks Lease in $1B National Capital Business Park
Joint-venture owners Manekin and Turnbridge Equities have inked a 358,400-square-foot lease with plumbing distributor Ferguson Enterprises at National Capital Business Park, a warehouse and distribution campus currently under construction in Upper Marlboro, Md., the owners announced. The 13-building, $1 billion campus is projected to include approximately 5.5 million square feet...
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
Washington Examiner
Metro announces name changes to five stations
Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
wnav.com
Crucial Steps for Funding The New Hillman Garage and City Dock Improvements Announced Today
Artists rendering of a birdseye view of the improved city dock area, Courtesy of https://www.annapoliscitydockproject.com/. Mayor Gavin Buckley's office announced huge steps in the private portion of the private-public funding for the rebuild of the Hillman Noah Garage and the downtown City Dock revitalization project. He says the city has signed on with a concessionaire to help push out tax-exempt bonds to financial services institutions for their customers to buy or invest in. This is part of the public-private partnership funding aspect of the efforts to rebuild the Annapolis City dock which was declared one of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2018, by the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP.)
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
The list of events reveals a lot about the circles Moore travels in and the powerbrokers who are trying to gain influence with him. The post Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
MedStar Health Earns Nine “Healthiest Maryland Businesses” Recognitions
COLUMBIA, Md. — Several Maryland-based MedStar Health organizations have been honored with 2022 Wellness at Work recognitions from the Maryland Department of Health’s “Healthiest Maryland Businesses” program. Wellness at Work recognizes businesses of all sizes for their success in building a culture of wellbeing in the workplace.
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins to go out of network with CareFirst on Dec. 5 without new contract
Johns Hopkins will go out of network with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield on Dec. 5 if the two sides are unable to reach a new contract, The Baltimore Sun reported Sept. 8. Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers told the Sun that the cost of providing care rose 21 percent over the past decade, but CareFirst's rate increase was only 10 percent. He said CareFirst was paying less than other insurers.
WJLA
Maryland couple feeds thousands of people in need every month through Earnie's Plate
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Maryland couple turning death into hope for thousands in the D.C. area. Earnie’s Plate, a local nonprofit, has been helping to feed people in need around the District for several years now and it all started after Eric Ravenell Hawkins lost his father. On...
alextimes.com
Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule
A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
severnaparkvoice.com
Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.
On Thursday morning September 8, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the city of Washington, D.C. This is in response to the migrants that have arrived from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey over the past few months. Governor Abbott has asked for support from the federal government as millions of migrants have crossed the Texas-Mexican border over the past year.
WTOP
Former Newseum almost ready for Johns Hopkins graduate students
Johns Hopkins University is completing renovations to the former Newseum, in D.C., which will be home to four Carey Business School graduate programs. Students looking to complete their degree as early as spring 2024 can now apply for the master’s degree programs, with a target date of August 2023 for the first on-site classes.
khqa.com
High school drops patriotic theme meant to honor 9/11 victims, angering community
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — A controversy over the colors of the rainbow has sparked outrage in one Maryland community. In years past, Chesapeake High School in Pasadena has traditionally launched a "red, white and blue" theme during its football weekend as a salute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
Wbaltv.com
Store selling trending goods to open in 3 Baltimore-area malls
COLUMBIA, Md. — A retailer that specializes in trending items -- from toys and candy to health and beauty goods -- will open in three Baltimore-area malls this month. Showcase opened its first Maryland location Thursday at The Mall in Columbia. The "Home of the Hottest Trends" also plans to open stores in the Towson Town Center Mall and the Arundel Mills shopping center in Hanover in the upcoming weeks, the company said in a release.
WJLA
31-year-old MD man charged after tampering with power at DC's Green Line metro station
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro is investigating after an unauthorized person tampered with power sources along the Green Line Friday afternoon causing service to be suspended between Navy Yard and Branch Avenue for several hours. According to Metro officials, the suspect de-energized the power at the Southern Avenue station around...
Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was […]
