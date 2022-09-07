ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Commercial Observer

Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Former CBRE Exec to a Top Post at DC Office

Cushman & Wakefield has hired former CBRE exec Brian Wood as a new executive managing director in its Washington, D.C., office, where he will represent and advise office tenants. Wood has over two decades of real estate experience, focusing on tenant representation in the D.C. Metro area and across the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Ferguson Enterprises Inks Lease in $1B National Capital Business Park

Joint-venture owners Manekin and Turnbridge Equities have inked a 358,400-square-foot lease with plumbing distributor Ferguson Enterprises at National Capital Business Park, a warehouse and distribution campus currently under construction in Upper Marlboro, Md., the owners announced. The 13-building, $1 billion campus is projected to include approximately 5.5 million square feet...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Inside Nova

Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County

And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Metro announces name changes to five stations

Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
WASHINGTON, DC
wnav.com

Crucial Steps for Funding The New Hillman Garage and City Dock Improvements Announced Today

Artists rendering of a birdseye view of the improved city dock area, Courtesy of https://www.annapoliscitydockproject.com/. Mayor Gavin Buckley's office announced huge steps in the private portion of the private-public funding for the rebuild of the Hillman Noah Garage and the downtown City Dock revitalization project. He says the city has signed on with a concessionaire to help push out tax-exempt bonds to financial services institutions for their customers to buy or invest in. This is part of the public-private partnership funding aspect of the efforts to rebuild the Annapolis City dock which was declared one of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2018, by the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP.)
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

MedStar Health Earns Nine “Healthiest Maryland Businesses” Recognitions

COLUMBIA, Md. — Several Maryland-based MedStar Health organizations have been honored with 2022 Wellness at Work recognitions from the Maryland Department of Health’s “Healthiest Maryland Businesses” program. Wellness at Work recognizes businesses of all sizes for their success in building a culture of wellbeing in the workplace.
COLUMBIA, MD
beckerspayer.com

Johns Hopkins to go out of network with CareFirst on Dec. 5 without new contract

Johns Hopkins will go out of network with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield on Dec. 5 if the two sides are unable to reach a new contract, The Baltimore Sun reported Sept. 8. Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers told the Sun that the cost of providing care rose 21 percent over the past decade, but CareFirst's rate increase was only 10 percent. He said CareFirst was paying less than other insurers.
BALTIMORE, MD
alextimes.com

Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule

A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WASHINGTON, DC
severnaparkvoice.com

Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
ARNOLD, MD
Tom Handy

Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.

On Thursday morning September 8, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the city of Washington, D.C. This is in response to the migrants that have arrived from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey over the past few months. Governor Abbott has asked for support from the federal government as millions of migrants have crossed the Texas-Mexican border over the past year.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Former Newseum almost ready for Johns Hopkins graduate students

Johns Hopkins University is completing renovations to the former Newseum, in D.C., which will be home to four Carey Business School graduate programs. Students looking to complete their degree as early as spring 2024 can now apply for the master’s degree programs, with a target date of August 2023 for the first on-site classes.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Store selling trending goods to open in 3 Baltimore-area malls

COLUMBIA, Md. — A retailer that specializes in trending items -- from toys and candy to health and beauty goods -- will open in three Baltimore-area malls this month. Showcase opened its first Maryland location Thursday at The Mall in Columbia. The "Home of the Hottest Trends" also plans to open stores in the Towson Town Center Mall and the Arundel Mills shopping center in Hanover in the upcoming weeks, the company said in a release.
COLUMBIA, MD
DC News Now

Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA

