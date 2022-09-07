ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."

Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star

The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week

Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."

For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBA
rolling out

Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game

Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
AKRON, OH
CBS Sports

Charles Barkley reveals 'inside information' from Knicks exec on why they didn't trade for Donovan Mitchell

The aftermath of the seismic trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been almost as intriguing as the deal itself. On one hand, we have the Cavs, now positioned to be a legitimate Eastern Conference contender for years to come -- on the other, we have the Jazz, a team that just two seasons ago was the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and has now clearly thrown up the rebuild flag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star

The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Explains How LeBron James' Agent, Rich Paul, Convinced Him To Pose For A Legendary Group Photo At Draymond Green's Wedding

There have been many iconic pictures throughout the course of NBA history, but not many can top the photoshoot taken at Draymond Green's wedding in August. Described as a luxurious and impressive event, Draymond's wedding featured guests like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and many other players who have earned Dray's respect.
NBA
