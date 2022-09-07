Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."
Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star
The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Coach George Karl Reveals His Biggest Regret: "Ray Allen And Carmelo Anthony"
George Karl is not a very popular coach amongst the players for his multiple falling-outs with his star players. This trend started with a young Ray Allen on the Milwaukee Bucks and happened again with a young Carmelo Anthony on the Denver Nuggets. Both situations ended with the player being traded elsewhere.
TMZ.com
NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week
Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."
For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Yardbarker
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
Danny Ainge: After Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell trades, Jazz have 'plan in place' to assemble championship team
The Utah Jazz shocked basketball fans this offseason by trading away two of their core pieces in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, talking with the media for the first time since Utah traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said it was clear the team needed to "transition" its roster this offseason.
Pelicans VP Swin Cash Joins Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
New Orleans Pelicans' vice president of basketball operations and team development, has been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
CBS Sports
Charles Barkley reveals 'inside information' from Knicks exec on why they didn't trade for Donovan Mitchell
The aftermath of the seismic trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been almost as intriguing as the deal itself. On one hand, we have the Cavs, now positioned to be a legitimate Eastern Conference contender for years to come -- on the other, we have the Jazz, a team that just two seasons ago was the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and has now clearly thrown up the rebuild flag.
Yardbarker
Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star
The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Explains How LeBron James' Agent, Rich Paul, Convinced Him To Pose For A Legendary Group Photo At Draymond Green's Wedding
There have been many iconic pictures throughout the course of NBA history, but not many can top the photoshoot taken at Draymond Green's wedding in August. Described as a luxurious and impressive event, Draymond's wedding featured guests like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and many other players who have earned Dray's respect.
Scottie Pippen’s Refusal to Play During the 1994 NBA Playoffs Reduced Bill Cartwright to Tears
Needless to say, Scottie Pippen's decision to sit out the final seconds of a playoff game didn't go over well in the Bulls' locker room. The post Scottie Pippen’s Refusal to Play During the 1994 NBA Playoffs Reduced Bill Cartwright to Tears appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley credits Knicks for passing up on Mitchell Donovan deal
The New York Knicks were clowned for missing on Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard and a Westchester native who would have made them a legit playoff contender. But one of the team’s top executives shed light on why the Knicks eventually relented in bringing Mitchell home. William Wesley,...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Was Blown Away By The Unveiling Of Nike’s Brand New LeBron James Innovation Center: "I Never Imagined Something Like This..."
In celebration of 50 years, Nike threw a huge event this week that featured some of the biggest stars in the world. As arguably their biggest and most important athlete, LeBron James was like a guest of honor at the scene and even got to watch as the company unveiled a brand new innovation center named after him.
