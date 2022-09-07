Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Dak Prescott 'heard pop' in ankle, is cleared to start vs. Bucs for Week 1
Details have emerged surrounding Dak Prescott’s ankle injury, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is cleared to go for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Matt Patricia is reportedly the Patriots’ play-caller vs. Miami
The Patriots have reportedly picked a play-caller. Matt Patricia will call the Patriots’ offensive plays during Sunday’s season-opener against Miami, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “The #Patriots offensive play-caller is expected to be senior football advisor Matt Patricia, with heavy influence from coach Bill Belichick,” Rapoport...
NFL・
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 3 announced
Week 2 of the college football season was upset city as a number of ranked teams went down, including a pair of top 10 teams at home to unranked foes at the hands of visitors from the Sun Belt. And another top 10 team, 9th ranked defending Big 12 champion Baylor, took an L in two overtimes on the ...
Report: Ewers Likely Out 4-6 Weeks With Shoulder Sprain
The quarterback left Saturday’s game against Alabama after landing on his left arm during a play in the first quarter.
Comments / 0