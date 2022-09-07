ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Patricia is reportedly the Patriots’ play-caller vs. Miami

The Patriots have reportedly picked a play-caller. Matt Patricia will call the Patriots’ offensive plays during Sunday’s season-opener against Miami, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “The #Patriots offensive play-caller is expected to be senior football advisor Matt Patricia, with heavy influence from coach Bill Belichick,” Rapoport...
