Ne-Yo Fighting Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Over Custody Of 3 Kids, Demands Exclusive Use Of Georgia Mansion

Ne-Yo demanded joint physical custody of the 3 children he shares with his estranged wife Crystal Smith as their divorce battle turns ugly, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the singer agreed that his marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Ne-Yo objected to Crystal’s request for temporary and permanent alimony along with primary custody. He said they should share joint legal and physical custody. The music producer said he should pay child support but scoffed at the idea of spousal.

Ne-Yo said he is an “active and loving Father to his children.”

“[Ne-Yo] asserts that he is financially, physically, and emotionally capable of serving as a joint physical custodian of the parties’ three minor children alongside the [Crystal].”

Further, Ne-Yo asked for both parties to pay debts solely in his or Crystal's name.

He demanded the exclusive use of the marital home in Georgia as “he has been solely responsible for the mortgage and maintenance of this property since the date of purchase.” The singer said he purchased 3 properties during the marriage and maintained them by himself.

Ne-Yo wants Crystal’s lack of contribution considered when the assets are divided up.

The singer admitted he is an established professional entertainer while Crystal had been “formally unemployed at times during the marriage.” Ne-Yo said Crystal’s image and earning potential “has benefited significantly due to her personal association with the Respondent and his career.”

As a result, Ne-Yo said, “[Crystal] possess the considerable ability to procure stable and consistent employment at this current time and following the dissolution of the marriage.”

The singer also wants Crystal to pay her own legal fees.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Crystal filed for divorce on August 1 in Georgia. She listed the date of marriage as February 20, 2016 and the date of separation as July 22, 2022.

The two share three minor children Shaffer Smith Jr., Roman Smith and Isabella Smith. Crystal said she wanted primary custody of their kids with Ne-Yo being awarded joint legal custody .

In her petition she said she “is entitled to a divorce from [Ne-Yo] upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” She adds, “[Ne-Yo] has committed the act of adultery.” Crystal accused her ex of having a baby with another woman.

Crystal demanded temporary and permanent alimony in both child and spousal support. She told the court she relied on Ne-Yo’s money to pay the bills since they agreed she wouldn’t work.

“[Crystal] requests that [Ne-Yo] be solely responsible for any and all debts and obligations independently acquired by [Ne-Yo] and that [Ne-Yo] hold [Crystal] harmless for any such debts or obligations,” the filing read.

Crystal’s petition demanded Ne-Yo cough up $25k to cover her legal fees.