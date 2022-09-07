ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Tim Henson showcases the dizzying complexity of Polyphia’s new single in ABC riff playthrough

But, with a slowed-down performance as well, it might just be your best chance at cracking the impossible-sounding sonic code. Last week, Polyphia continued to build anticipation for their upcoming album Remember That You Will Die by dropping ABC – the quartet’s latest single, which debuted one of Scott LePage and Tim Henson’s most impossibly complex riffs yet.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Vai
Person
Joe Satriani
Guitar World Magazine

How to improve your rhythm guitar strumming

Strumming, indeed rhythm guitar as a whole, is a vital discipline that every guitarist should master. As much fun as it is to play blazing solos, the guitar is also an integral component in the rhythm section, and the ability to play chords fluently is a must. After all, in most styles, guitarists will spend the vast majority of their time focused on rhythm duties.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Has Darkglass just announced the ultimate overdrive pedal for bass guitarists?

The Microtubes Infinity combines all three Microtubes distortions and multiband compression into one all-powerful stompbox. The Finnish bass gear experts at Darkglass Electronics have unveiled perhaps their greatest pedal yet, the Microtubes Infinity. In terms of tone-sculpting, Infinity may well be right: the new pedal combines all three Microtubes distortions...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Guitar World#Electric Guitar#Documentary#The Tapes Archive#Passion And Warfare
Guitar World Magazine

The first ever Boss CE-1 has reportedly been found, and it's listed on Reverb for $1,000,000

With its S000001 serial number, this example is said to be the first Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble made – and it might become the most expensive pedal ever. Every now and then, a piece of vintage gear crops up on Reverb that carries with it some significant history, and with that significant history often comes a pretty significant price tag. Having said that, this Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble – purportedly the first to ever exist – exceeds all expectations.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Catalinbread makes shoegazers’ dreams come true with the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb

Catalinbread has announced the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb, a new reverb pedal that brings the sound of the cult shoegaze-favored Yamaha FX500 rack unit to the floor. Named after the FX500’s patch 40, aka Soft Focus – most prominently heard on Slowdive’s 1993 classic Souvlaki – Catalinbread’s effort is in essence a dreamy plate reverb, split into three paths.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt join forces during Ozzy Osbourne's LA Rams halftime show

Osbourne and co ran through Crazy Train and the title track from his new album, Patient Number 9, for the first time ever. Today marks the release date of Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9, but those who attended the LA Rams NFL season opener last night (September 8) were treated to a sneak preview as the heavy metal legend performed the album’s title track for the first time ever.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Eric Clapton channel his Cream era with a wah-heavy solo on Ozzy Osbourne’s One of Those Days

Slowhand's cameo adds some pentatonic sleight of hand and a knockout solo that sits perfectly atop the song's heavier progression. After waiting for what feels like an eternity, Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9 dropped in its entirety today, and – owing to the fact it features one of the most star-studded guitar casts of any album ever – it’s fair to say it’s been worth the wait.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Baldacci returns with the “wildly cool” Bighorn ECO, a vintage-inspired electric built with 100-percent American grown lumber

Handcrafted model boasts red alder body, hard maple neck, Sissoo rosewood fretboard and new Darkmoon humbuckers. Baldacci has been making waves with its Bighorn electric guitar, which offers a classic feel with a highly versatile, modern approach. Since 1980, Guitar World has been the ultimate resource for guitarists. Whether you...
GUITAR

Comments / 0

Community Policy