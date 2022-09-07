Read full article on original website
The metal issue! Slipknot, Lamb of God, Machine Head and more – only in the new Guitar World
This issue also stars Meshuggah, Korn, Robin Trower, the Black Keys, home recording gear and the life and times of the MXR Dyna Comp!. This month, we bring you exclusive interviews with four of heavy metal’s crushingest bands – Slipknot, Lamb of God, Machine Head and Meshuggah. And it goes a little something like this...
A new Jimi Hendrix live album, Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969, will be released this fall
Featuring the original Jimi Hendrix Experience lineup, the album has a cover of Cream's Sunshine of Your Love and a pre-Woodstock version of the Star-Spangled Banner. A new Jimi Hendrix Experience live album, Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969, will be released this fall, it was announced today. Recorded, as...
Blackstar adds “the world’s lightest” 2x12 combos to its St. James tube amp family
At NAMM earlier this year, Blackstar stole the show with its all-new St. James guitar amp range, which offered traditional tube tones, contemporary Cab Rig software sounds and a weight that was unheard of for valve-loaded amps. Now, the company has expanded its innovative St. James lineup with two 50...
Tim Henson showcases the dizzying complexity of Polyphia’s new single in ABC riff playthrough
But, with a slowed-down performance as well, it might just be your best chance at cracking the impossible-sounding sonic code. Last week, Polyphia continued to build anticipation for their upcoming album Remember That You Will Die by dropping ABC – the quartet’s latest single, which debuted one of Scott LePage and Tim Henson’s most impossibly complex riffs yet.
From wah-drenched jams to Phrygian throwdowns: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Put some heat into your playlist with guitar-led songs from Yungblud, Lamb of God, Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Cult, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Brutus, Wednesday, Molly Payton, Cherie Amour and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every...
How to improve your rhythm guitar strumming
Strumming, indeed rhythm guitar as a whole, is a vital discipline that every guitarist should master. As much fun as it is to play blazing solos, the guitar is also an integral component in the rhythm section, and the ability to play chords fluently is a must. After all, in most styles, guitarists will spend the vast majority of their time focused on rhythm duties.
Has Darkglass just announced the ultimate overdrive pedal for bass guitarists?
The Microtubes Infinity combines all three Microtubes distortions and multiband compression into one all-powerful stompbox. The Finnish bass gear experts at Darkglass Electronics have unveiled perhaps their greatest pedal yet, the Microtubes Infinity. In terms of tone-sculpting, Infinity may well be right: the new pedal combines all three Microtubes distortions...
The first ever Boss CE-1 has reportedly been found, and it's listed on Reverb for $1,000,000
With its S000001 serial number, this example is said to be the first Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble made – and it might become the most expensive pedal ever. Every now and then, a piece of vintage gear crops up on Reverb that carries with it some significant history, and with that significant history often comes a pretty significant price tag. Having said that, this Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble – purportedly the first to ever exist – exceeds all expectations.
Catalinbread makes shoegazers’ dreams come true with the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb
Catalinbread has announced the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb, a new reverb pedal that brings the sound of the cult shoegaze-favored Yamaha FX500 rack unit to the floor. Named after the FX500’s patch 40, aka Soft Focus – most prominently heard on Slowdive’s 1993 classic Souvlaki – Catalinbread’s effort is in essence a dreamy plate reverb, split into three paths.
Watch Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt join forces during Ozzy Osbourne's LA Rams halftime show
Osbourne and co ran through Crazy Train and the title track from his new album, Patient Number 9, for the first time ever. Today marks the release date of Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9, but those who attended the LA Rams NFL season opener last night (September 8) were treated to a sneak preview as the heavy metal legend performed the album’s title track for the first time ever.
The Gretsch White Falcon Dave Grohl used in the Foo Fighters' Monkey Wrench video has sold at auction for over $53,000
Once owned by Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear, and used extensively with the band both onstage and in the studio, the Gretsch was heavily modded. The 1990 Gretsch White Falcon electric guitar that Dave Grohl used in the Foo Fighters' Monkey Wrench music video has sold (opens in new tab) at auction for over $53,000.
Ensure accurate tuning and explore the world of compensated tuning with Cherub’s rechargeable clip-on tuner, the Flow Tune Clip
The latest offering from Cherub – a tuner manufacturer owned by the same company behind Nux – boasts a rechargeable lithium battery, the Flow Tune Clip offers four display modes and five tuning modes for guitar, bass and ukulele. There’s no point forking out on an expensive electric...
Hear Eric Clapton channel his Cream era with a wah-heavy solo on Ozzy Osbourne’s One of Those Days
Slowhand's cameo adds some pentatonic sleight of hand and a knockout solo that sits perfectly atop the song's heavier progression. After waiting for what feels like an eternity, Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9 dropped in its entirety today, and – owing to the fact it features one of the most star-studded guitar casts of any album ever – it’s fair to say it’s been worth the wait.
Baldacci returns with the “wildly cool” Bighorn ECO, a vintage-inspired electric built with 100-percent American grown lumber
Handcrafted model boasts red alder body, hard maple neck, Sissoo rosewood fretboard and new Darkmoon humbuckers. Baldacci has been making waves with its Bighorn electric guitar, which offers a classic feel with a highly versatile, modern approach. Since 1980, Guitar World has been the ultimate resource for guitarists. Whether you...
