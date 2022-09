Notre Dame is (already?!) out of the College Football Playoff race, and even No. 1 Alabama has warts. Yes, it's only two weeks into the season, but when every game matters, sometimes that's all it takes to glean insight into the playoff picture. A two-loss team has never made the playoff, and Notre Dame is extremely unlikely to be the first after its shocking 26-21 home loss to unranked Marshall on Saturday.

