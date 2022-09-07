ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Sabine Royalty: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sabine Royalty SBR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 83.6 cents per share. On Wednesday, Sabine Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 83.6 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Insiders Selling J. M. Smucker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide And This EV Stock

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
investing.com

Analysts Remain Positive on RH Shares Despite Slashed Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter but slashed its full-year forecast amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. RH delivered a very strong beat as its Q2 EPS came in at $8.08 to crush the analyst estimate of $6.63. Revenue was $992 million, again better than the estimate of $968.91 million.
Axios

Goldman and Morgan Stanley expect new bear market lows

As the summer rally sputters, top Wall Street analysts expect new lows for stocks. Why it matters: The S&P 500 is already on track for its worst year since 2008, but these analysts suggest things may get much worse. The S&P 500 is already down 16.5% in 2022. The Nasdaq...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies AKTS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-09-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Akoustis Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Akoustis Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Around $17 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
msn.com

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B inched 0.86% higher to $285.77 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index rising 1.53% to 4,067.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.19% to 32,151.71. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $76.33 below its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company reached on March 29th.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Oracle

Oracle ORCL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-09-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oracle will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07. Oracle bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

UWM Hldgs UWMC - P/E: 6.12. Banco BBVA Argentina's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.67, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.19. Most recently, UWM Hldgs reported earnings per share at $0.1, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.22. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.95%, which has decreased by 1.54% from last quarter's yield of 11.49%.
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 6.6 cents per share. On Wednesday, Nuveen Floating Rate Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 6.6 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
