New York City, NY

MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Macy's Value Lies Beneath its Stores

Retail department store chain Macy’s (NYSE: M) stock has had a rollercoaster ride in the past two years as shares trade down (-32%) for the year. The iconic department store chain that brought Santa Claus into the mainstream has emerged from the pandemic as a well-oiled machine. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been a success; however, the recession is here and its hitting consumer discretionary stocks including like Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST), and Macy’s. Macy’s had negative top line growth for the first time in the post-pandemic period with comparable store sales down (-1.5%) in its second quarter. E-commerce sales also dropped (-5%) in the latest quarter. Inflationary pressures impacting costs and consumer spending had a negative impact on margins as they fell to 38.9% from 40.6% in the year ago period. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been successful, but the economic recession is making a negative material impact to both top and bottom lines. This has prompted Macy’s to lower its guidance for remainder of the year. The pandemic reminded investors of the valuable asset that lies beneath many of it’s store locations, the real estate.
RETAIL
TODAY.com

From Amazon to Everlane, 60 major Labor Day deals to shop now — starting at $12

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. While Labor Day signifies the end of summer for some, savvy shoppers know that the long weekend brings with it great deals. From home furniture to tech, and even beauty, this time of year brings discounts on tons of essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Allbirds’ Marketing Agency Dissects Footwear Market Movement

The return of seasonal promotions is bringing an end to the strong average order value comps the footwear industry saw in e-commerce during the first few months of the year. Footwear data from Belardi Wong, a direct-to-consumer marketing agency that works with brands like Birkenstock, Allbirds, Crocs and Hoka, showed e-commerce AOV declined—by 1 percent—for the first time this year in July. Year-over-year comparisons peaked in April, when AOV was up 13 percent, and has been falling ever since, coming in up 6 percent in May and 3 percent in June. As of July, year-to-date AOV among the New York agency’s...
APPAREL
SPY

Review: FluidStance’s Springboard Mat Offers an Attractive Eco-Conscious Alternative To Rubber Mats

Table of Contents What is The Springboard? Best Features of The FluidStance Springboard Downsides to The Springboard Verdict: Should You Buy The Springboard? When I began working from home nearly 10 years ago, my body quickly reacted negatively. Not being stuck in traffic every day for two hours was great, but I found that it was very easy to spend the entire day sitting. My once impressive daily step counts were impressive no more, and I quickly began feeling new pains in my butt, thighs and lower back. I needed to get standing again. I invested in a standing desk and immediately felt the benefits, but...
ELECTRONICS
voguebusiness.com

French luxury retailer Printemps to open first US store

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. French luxury department store Printemps said on Wednesday it will open its first US store in New York City, setting its sights on the American market as part of a broader global expansion and rebranding. “The US is essential in our...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options

Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.
Motley Fool

Better E-Commerce Stock: Amazon or Walmart

Amazon is by far the largest e-commerce website in the world. Walmart is a distant second to Amazon in the U.S. online arena. Amazon caters to a more inflation-resistant customer base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
RETAIL
Cadrene Heslop

Self-Checkout Machines Coming To Circle K Stores

The service industry has faced several shakeups since the pandemic. The newest change is technology improvements. More self-checkout options are showing up in shopping locations. Walmart is adding these machines to their stores. Ohio's Circle K stores are also making a similar move.
OHIO STATE
Daily Beast

Best Buy’s Under-the-Radar Online Outlet Offers Some of the Best Tech Deals on the Web

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to tech, appliance, and electronics deals, many shoppers wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to invest in new products, but our latest discovery means you don’t have to wait till the end of the year to score huge savings on TVs, phones, and more. Best Buy’s outlet is brimming with tech, gadget, and electronics deals that are on par with Black Friday discounts—up to 70 percent off retail prices, to be exact.
SHOPPING

