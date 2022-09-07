Read full article on original website
Related
machiasnews.com
Route 1’s bumpy days are numbered: Collins announces $33M to rehab 68 miles from Machias to Calais
Senator Susan Collins Friday, Sept. 9, announced the Maine Department of Transportation will receive $33 million in funding to rehabilitate 68 miles of Route 1 through Washington County, stretching from Machias to Calais. In total, Collins secured $77.1 million in funding through the federal INFRA (Infrastructure for Rebuilding American) grant...
Comments / 0