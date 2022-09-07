ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WOLF

Gov. Wolf expands voter registration access

PA (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg and signed a new Executive Order. He was joined by Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and other state agency deputy secretaries. The new executive order will expand access for eligible Pennsylvanians to obtain voter registration...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

PA Senate: Fetterman agrees to Oz debate

PA - (WOLF) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has agreed to debate his Republican opponent, Doctor Mehmet Oz, in the senate race. It comes a day after Oz again attacked Fetterman over his refusal to debate. Fetterman, who's recovering from a stroke he suffered in May -- said in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre special needs playground damage

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The special needs playground set to open at Kirby Park in Wilkes Barre has been vandalized. The rubber matting that was put in place for the park was found torn up-- and alcohol bottles were found at the scene. Mayor George Brown is promising...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Tentative agreements reached for striking nursing home workers

PA - (WOLF) — After months of negotiations and a week of unfair labor practice strikes, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania workers at both Comprehensive-owned and Priority-owned nursing homes reached tentative contract agreements. Workers had been on strike to demand the new investment of $600M coming from the state budget would...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

Today, Governor Wolf announced in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks, flags are to be flown half-staffed from sunrise until sunset on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state. “On Patriot Day, we commemorate the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and honor the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

PA Turnpike Audit held Wednesday

PA (WOLF) — The PA Turnpike Commission had its audit on Wednesday to discuss issues happening with the toll roads. The audit had three findings which consisted of raising toll road costs, uncollected road fees, and correcting anti-discrimination language. Currently, $104.9 million remains as uncollected commission revenue. Timothy Defoor,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Lackawanna County man dies at NJ beach while swimming with son

THORNHURST, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man from Thornhurst, Lackawanna County died at a New Jersey beach on Thursday afternoon. According to Ocean City Police, an Ocean City Beach Patrol rapid response team was notified of two people in distress in the ocean around 12:23 PM. Officials say 56-year-old...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Ribbon cutting for Poconos Park

POCONO TWP, MONROE COUNTY - WOLF — The Poconos Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for Poconos Park today. The complex has been revitalized into a state-of-the-art facility that will play host to local and private events as well festivals and world-class tours. It has two venues, a banquet...
TRAVEL
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre residents without power on Thursday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Many PPL customers in Wilkes-Barre were without power on Thursday. According to PPL, around 276 customers in Wilkes-Barre, including sections of South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, South Welles Street, East South Street, and Lehigh Street, were without power on Thursday afternoon. The power was restored around...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Death of Queen Elizabeth II Impacts Local Community

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Yeah, it’s devastating news, but I think she lived such a strong and giving life” says Shelby Monk of Hanover Township. Just two days after formally asking Liz Truss to become Prime Minister, Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at her cherished Balmoral castle.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre Area Opens New Stadium

“It builds teamwork, getting you to trust your other person to do his job and you do your job I got your back, you got mine, type of attitude” says the President of the Wilkes-Barre Area Booster Club. Football is back for the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack in Plains. Facing...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Buckhorns set to meet Wolfpack

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Mekhi Nelson is someone the coaches need on the field all of the time for the Wolfpack. The Junior who played quarterback last season rushed for 216 yards and a touchdown last week against Abington heights. On defense, he has 5 tackles and an interception. Mekhi Nelson,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA

