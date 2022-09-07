ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All

If you are looking to get into the hydrogen fuel cell market there is really only one choice for serious investors. While Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is engaged in fuel cell technology it has too many irons in the fire and other, more focused companies like FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Ballard Power System (NASDAQ:BLDP), are too focused and not producing the kind of results that inspire a sustainable increase in share prices.
Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?

Even before the current energy crisis, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was having a banner year. In fact, as I’ll show you a little later in this article, ENPH stock has been one of the hottest stocks to buy since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors often pay attention to...
ESG Activism In 2022

ESG activism had a breakout year in 2021 but its highest profile examples in the proxy season just past were mostly failures. Our latest report, ESG Activism in 2022, examines whether that trend is likely to continue. First, the backlash. After building up steam for several years, ESG activism is...
Live updates: Prince of Wales says he'll serve with humility

LONDON — King Charles III’s son William, the new Prince of Wales, has told the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, he will serve the country “with humility and great respect.” William was given the title when his father, the previous Prince of Wales, ascended to the throne following the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II. William told Drakeford that he and his wife Catherine have a “deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, including during the earliest months of Prince George’s life.” He said the couple would travel to Wales “very soon” and want “to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them.”
When Rising Unemployment Is Not Good News For Gold

The US economy generated 315,000 jobs in August, but the unemployment rate increased. What does it imply for the gold market?. Powell, we could have a problem! According to the BLS, the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in August from 3.5% in the previous month, as the chart below shows. It seems to be a fatal blow to the narrative of a strong labor market.
