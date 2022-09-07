ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster

With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols hits home run No. 696, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time

In the top of the sixth inning, Pujols smashed a two-run home run down the left-field line, turning on the first pitch in his at-bat against Pirates starter J.T. Brubaker. Homer No. 696 moved Pujols into a tie with Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most home runs in baseball history. Pujols trails only Babe Ruth (714), Henry Aaron (755), and Barry Bonds (762) on the all-time list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees are gearing up to change Oswaldo Cabrera’s position, again

The New York Yankees have been playing Russian roulette with rookie Oswaldo Cabrera’s defensive alignments. Cabrera has already featured at four different positions, including second base, third base, shortstop, and right field. Interestingly, his most traditional spot at second is the only place he’s committed an error, hosting a...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Shares The Latest On Tylor Megill

The New York Mets are preparing for an upcoming stretch without one of their two aces in Max Scherzer. Scherzer went on the injured list yesterday with left side fatigue, retroactive to Sunday. That’s a tough blow for the Mets, but on the opposite side of the coin, they may...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees get back star pitcher but lose key bullpen arm for a few days

The New York Yankees currently host a four-game winning streak, increasing their odds of securing the top spot in the AL East, despite losing significant ground over the past few weeks. The Tampa Bay Rays still remain five games behind, but the Yankees are starting to get back on a...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Reveals The Plan For Starling Marte

In addition to Max Scherzer being placed back on the injured list, the New York Mets are now dealing with a less than 100% Starling Marte, who recently fractured his finger. While all of this is happening, the Mets have watched their lead in the National League East division shrink to just a half-game over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, with Atlanta even being tied with them at the start of play yesterday.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Eddy Alvarez Released by LA

You definitely saw this one coming if you've been following the Dodgers much this season. As the calendar turned to September and the club was in need of roster spots for players that needed to come off the 60-day injured list, there were a few obvious DFA candidates. Eddy Alvarez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

It’s beginning to look unlikely we see Mike Soroka this season

I always thought Mike Soroka returning this season would be a long shot, but after looking so sharp in his first rehab assignment, I believed we would see him at least at some point during September. Now, that’s beginning to look highly unlikely. Soroka completed his fifth start in the minors since returning yesterday, and while it wasn’t terrible, I wouldn’t call it a step in the right direction either.
