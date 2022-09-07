Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Delfin Midstream Inks LNG Parnership With Devon Energy
Delfin Midstream has entered into a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export partnership with Devon Energy. — Delfin Midstream and Devon Energy have entered into a liquefied natural gas export partnership that includes an executed Heads of Agreement for long-term liquefaction capacity and a pre-Financial Investment Decision strategic investment by Devon in Delfin.
rigzone.com
Wood Forecasts 20 Percent Hike in UK Engineering, Technical Roles
'We're committed to attracting and retaining the critical skills that will help energy assets realize their fullest potential'. — Wood has revealed that it is forecasting a 20 percent increase in headcount across technical and engineering roles in its UK operations, equating to around 300 new positions by the end of the year.
rigzone.com
Maersk Supply, Stiesdal Enter Floating Wind Partnership
Maersk Supply Service and Stiesdal Offshore have entered into a strategic partnership to offer combined solutions to this fast-growing sector within offshore wind. Maersk Supply Service and Stiesdal Offshore have entered into a strategic partnership to offer combined solutions to this fast-growing sector within offshore wind. With significant expansion predicted...
rigzone.com
Chariot and Total Eren To Launch Nour Project Feasibility Study
Chariot and the Total Eren consortium are lining up feasibility studies for a large-scale green hydrogen project in Mauritania. A consortium comprising Chariot Limited, the Africa focused transitional energy company and Total Eren, a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Paris, will launch feasibility studies in order to co-develop the Nour Project, a large-scale green hydrogen project to be located in Mauritania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rigzone.com
Aggreko Sets Up Energy Transition-Focused Unit
Mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services provider, Aggreko, has moved into energy transition with the establishment of a new business unit. The company has also turned to experienced clean energy industry veterans to lead the Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions, business. The power market in the United States has...
Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’
China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
rigzone.com
Industry Body Welcomes Truss Decision
Industry body UK Onshore Oil and Gas (UKOOG) has welcomed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ decision to lift the moratorium on hydraulic fracturing in England. “UKOOG welcomes the decision to lift the moratorium on hydraulic fracturing in England, given the new geopolitical realities,” UKOOG Director Charles McAllister said in an organization statement.
rigzone.com
India Says Share of Russian Oil in Total Purchases Jumped Six-Fold
India says Russian oil now accounts for 12% of its overall purchases of the commodity, with the ratio surging six-fold in the past few months, as Asia’s third-largest economy seeks to slow inflation back to target. “We speedily ramped up Russian oil imports from 2% to 12%,” Finance Minster...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
U.S. Solar Market Recovering After Rough First Half Of 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act will help the US solar market grow 40 pct over baseline projections through 2027, equal to 62 GW of additional capacity. — The Inflation Reduction Act will help the U.S. solar market grow 40 percent over baseline projections through 2027, equal to 62 GW of additional solar capacity, according to a forecast by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.
rigzone.com
Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage. Energy-starved utilities in Europe are parking LNG shipments off the coast in a scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas this winter. They can’t simply import the fuel into onshore storage because terminals are maxed out, and so are choosing to pay to keep the ship nearby.
rigzone.com
Oil Caught a Technical Recovery Wave Thursday
Oil rebounded from an eight-month low as the market shrugged off a US report showing swelling crude stockpiles and slumping demand. West Texas Intermediate advanced 2% in a move traders characterized as a technical correction following crude’s descent into oversold territory. The jump came even as US oil inventories rose 8.85 million barrels last week and one measure of gasoline demand plunged below seasonal 2020 levels.
rigzone.com
Biden Team Weighs New Oil Release Among Steps to Rein in Prices
Officials within President Joe Biden's administration are hunting for ways to head off a feared spike in oil prices later this year. — Officials within President Joe Biden’s administration are hunting for ways to head off a feared spike in oil prices later this year, including the possibility of an additional release from the nation’s emergency crude reserves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rigzone.com
Salus Technical Safety Training Course To Address Pandemic Backlog
Salus Technical has launched an online, on-demand training course that covers the fundamentals of managing process safety in high-hazard industries. Aberdeen-based process safety firm Salus Technical has launched an online, on-demand training course that covers the fundamentals of managing process safety in high-hazard industries. With reports from over two-thirds of...
rigzone.com
Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices
Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices. — Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices. China, the biggest importer of many raw materials, has already...
rigzone.com
Chesapeake Says Tremendous Interest in Eagle Ford Assets
Chesapeake Energy Corp. said its assets in the Eagle Ford Shale have drawn a “tremendous amount of interest” as the US company pursues a sale in order to become a pure-play natural gas producer. The company has fielded data requests from prospective buyers, and the process could result...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. The recession “playbook” may not work on the oil sector this time, a new BofA Global Research report has outlined. Read full article here. Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down.
rigzone.com
EU Move to Replace Gas With Hydrogen Held Up by Red Tape
A number of green hydrogen projects in Europe have already been put on hold or delayed by regulatory uncertainty. — Europe’s move to green hydrogen, a potential substitute for natural gas, is being held up by European Union proposals relating to its production, according to an industry group.
rigzone.com
Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
The last time this pattern was recognized was February 25th, 2020, which was followed by a plunge of 77 percent over the ensuing two-month period. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
rigzone.com
Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
Halliburton has completed the sale of its Russia operations to a Russia-based management team made up of former Halliburton employees. U.S. engineering giant Halliburton has completed the sale of its Russia operations to a Russia-based management team made up of former Halliburton employees. Halliburton said that, as a result of...
Comments / 0