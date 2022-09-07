Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Made Decision On His NFL Future
Enjoy Tom Brady, NFL quarterback, while you can, everyone. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly planning on retiring for good following the 2022 season. The 2022 NFL season will be Brady's last as a quarterback. Brady, 45, "retired" earlier...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Lions predictions for Week 1
Reuben Frank (0-0) You couldn’t have asked for the last eight months to go any better. Howie Roseman addressed every area the Eagles needed to address, Jalen Hurts showed the sort of growth in practice that he needed to show, and the Eagles arrive at their opener against the Lions Sunday with every starter – and all but one backup – healthy and ready to go. The Eagles are at full strength, the roster is loaded and the team seems focused and confident heading into Detroit, and you really never know what’s going to happen on opening day – there are always so many upsets and surprises – but they’re just clearly the better team in this one. I don’t expect things to come as easily as last year, when the Eagles led the Lions 17-0 at halftime on the way to a 44-6 win at Ford Field, but I do expect this to be a comfortable statement win to open the season and get the 2022 Eagles rolling.
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
FOX Sports
Nick is taking Matt Stafford, Rams 31-27 over Bills in the NFL season opener | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford reportedly underwent an offseason elbow procedure. Nick Wright explains why he's still taking Stafford and the Rams in Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
NFL season opener: Von Miller, Aaron Donald and more show out ahead of Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Rams
The NFL's 2022 regular season kicks off Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. It's a potential title matchup, with Von Miller and Josh Allen leading the charge against Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald. Both teams are expected to make deep playoff runs, and this should be an exciting start to the year.
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: “My heart” is with the Rams
Earlier this week, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. half joked that he’d sign with the team that wins the regular-season opener in L.A. After the Bills blew out the Rams, however, OBJ sounded like a guy who remains loyal to the Rams. “My heart is wit them Rams… they...
NBC Sports
Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams
Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
How Papa expects 49ers to use Lance as a dual-threat QB
In less than 48 hours, all eyes will be on Trey Lance as he makes his highly-anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. No one really knows what to expect from the 22-year-old former No. 3 pick...
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NBC Sports
Hopefully, Lamar Jackson has a strong insurance policy
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson opts to proceed under the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, with $23 million in guaranteed money and no guarantees beyond that, he’s assuming the risk of an injury that would make the Ravens not want to apply the franchise tag to Jackson in 2023 — and that would make it virtually impossible for him to get a market-level deal in free agency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Thursday night’s blowout win by Bills over Rams generates audience of 21 million
A great matchup draws in viewers. A great game keeps them around. Thursday night’s season-opening blowout of the Rams by the Bills generated an average audience of just over 21 million viewers, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That’s a drop of nearly 20 percent from last...
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson contract likely derailed Lamar Jackson talks
It’s unclear whether the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would have gotten a contract negotiated if the Browns hadn’t given quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed, $230 million, five-year deal. It’s fairly clear that the Watson contract played a huge role in keeping the Ravens and Jackson from getting something done.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers will kick off their 2022 seasons with a marquee divisional matchup in Week 1. This AFC West showdown will start at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) from SoFi Stadium. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Raiders vs. Chargers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
NFL Week 1 betting picks for winner, spread, total
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is underway and will feature 14 Sunday games. That means there are plenty of opportunities for betting action. The season opener was Thursday and the Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10. I had the Bills winning, covering the spread and the total going under the projection, hitting on all picks.
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: How much will Eagles run the ball in 2022?
How much will the Eagles run the ball this year? The genius of Jeff Stoutland. A couple intriguing under-the-radar roster moves. What winning the opener means for the Eagles. Football season is finally here, and on Sunday – 238 days after that ugly playoff loss to the Bucs – the Eagles open their 90th NFL season against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.
NBC Sports
The Eagles' season will be defined by these two moments
They’ve upgraded the wide receiving corps big-time. They’ve gotten significantly better at cornerback and linebacker. They’ve added an elite pass rusher and a monster run stuffer. Their coach has a year of experience to build on. Their quarterback has weapons across the board. The defensive coordinator actually...
NBC Sports
Eagles players roast offensive line with hilarious fictitious band names
The Eagles' offensive line is nothing short of terrifying. They're gigantic, burly behemoths, and when they're not busy going to Pro Bowls and dominating opposing linemen, they can look like some pretty scary dudes with their enormous beards and tank-like physiques. The Birds' hype video (which you can watch here)...
Comments / 0