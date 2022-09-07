Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Sacramento man in custody after allegedly setting fire to room with himself and child inside
Above: Still image from Sacramento County deputy bodycam footage | SCSO. A Sacramento man was recently arrested after a hostage situation in which he allegedly locked himself in a bedroom with his infant child and began setting fire to the room with both of them still inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
crimevoice.com
Three arrested, accused of looting EBT accounts by installing skimmers on ATMs
All photos via Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “On Friday, September 2, 2022, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office/Sacramento Valley Hi Tech Crimes Task Force arrested Sorin Mitrache (36), Marius Panciu (43) and Papas Zacharias (42) on suspicion of installing skimming devices on area bank ATM’s and on conspiracy. All three subjects are residents of Elk Grove in Sacramento County.
