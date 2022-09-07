Read full article on original website
Law Enforcement Investigating Attempted Kidnapping at Last Night’s Chili Cook-off in Ukiah
The Ukiah Police Department is actively investigating what a mother is characterizing as an attempted kidnapping last night, Friday, September 9, 2022, that took place at the Alex Thomas Plaza during the annual Chili Cook-Off. The child’s mother, who requested we withhold her and her daughter’s identity, told us while...
Brockway Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Killing Man With Sword
Previously, “The defendant also admitted by guilty plea burglary in the first degree, wherein he admitted entering Mr. Mooneyham’s residence to commit a felony assault on Mr. Mooneyham with a sword.”. Facebook post from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office :. Defendant Robert Henry Brockway III, age...
Student With Vape On Campus, Ex Co-Worker Harassing RP- Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Trinity Officer Arrested After Calling for Help While Intoxicated, Says Sheriff Saxon
An off-duty deputy with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Seth Ruiz, was arrested for 647(f), public intoxication, on the evening of Tuesday, September 6 by fellow officers. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, who spoke to us by phone, Ruiz, who was off duty, “called for help.” Saxon said, “The...
Tehama County man convicted for motorcycle dragging murder
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances of torture and more during a trial on Wednesday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, the incident occurred late in the evening on Feb. 8, 2021 at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Franzel Road in Red Bluff. Local police said Cain was living in the apartment beneath the victim, 62-year-old Johnny Lee Gregory, Jr., at the time. For reasons undetermined, the DA's office said Cain beat Gregory inside his apartment, tied a rope around his feet and threw him down the stairs to the sidewalk below—knocking him unconscious.
Willits Man Arrested for DUI
On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
CHP Deploy Spike Strip to Catch Wanted Man During High-Risk Traffic Stop
The traffic stop just north of the Garberville onramp that resulted in southbound traffic on Highway 101 being stopped as officers drew their weapons on a blue Fiat sedan was the result of a speeding driver failing to yield. We reached out to Jonathan Clevenger, CHP Public Information Officer for...
[UPDATE: Major Injuries] Vehicle Into a Tree on Salmon Creek Road Near Miranda
A little before 4 p.m., a red pickup struck a tree on Salmon Creek Road west of Miranda, according to reports to 911 as reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page and on the scanner. Contradictory reports place the crash site as near Thomas Road or as near Stenback Lane.
2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
Incident Happened At Chili Cook Off, Subject Lying In Roadway – Ukiah Police Logs 09.09.2022
Hwy 36 Closed After Truck Pulling a Trailer With Three Horses Caught Fire
A little after 5 p.m., a blue Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer caught fire east of the junction with Hwy 3 around mile marker 32 on Hwy 36 in Trinity County. “All three occupants out,” Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo told us. “Three horses got out.”
Lights Went On, Unwanted Female Pounding On Door – Ukiah Police Logs 09.07.2022
Subject Swinging Cat Around By The Neck, Aggressive Male Making A Mess – Ukiah Police Logs 09.05.2022
1,159 PG&E customers without power in Orland area, 1,829 still without power
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored for 1,158 out of the 2,937 PG&E customers in the Orland area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out for the original 2,937 customers at around 11:10 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 1,829 customers is 11 p.m.
One-Way Controlled Traffic on Highway 101 North of Leggett Due to a Roll-Over Accident
The CHP Traffic Incident Page is reporting a single vehicle roll-over accident north of Leggett on Highway 101 just after 10 a.m. on SeptemberAugust 8th. The northbound lane is reported to be blocked by the vehicle and 10-foot trailer that is upside down in the lane. There is one-way controlled traffic in the area. The Caltrans QuickMap is showing backed-up traffic in the area.
Man Out on Pending Homicide Case From 2020 Arrested for Suspicion of Being Involved in a Fatal Shooting From Earlier This Month
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg, CA) for...
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
Dog In Vehicle Left Just As Officers Arrived, Female Urinating On Curb – Ukiah Police Logs 08.02.2022
Red Bluff city council provides a plan to fight homelessness
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Red Bluff city council hopes to help unsheltered individuals with places to stay in the coming months. This is made possible by a few key projects in the works that are expected to provide beds and assistance to unsheltered persons who have been camping around Red Bluff, including various parks.
