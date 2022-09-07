Assessment Teams will be traveling throughout Boardman Township in response to storm damage received from the September 4th 2022. Assessments will be done over the course of several days. The Mahoning County Emergency Management Office will be leading teams throughout Boardman Township and will be knocking on doors and may contact people by phone. Boardman Township has been working in conjunction with EMA officials to document damage from the storm event in order to apply for state and possible federal assistance for residents impacted in Boardman Township.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO