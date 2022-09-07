ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

27 First News

Tornadoes: What is the Enhanced Fujita Scale?

Tornadoes are common across the country and can occur at any point during the year. After a tornado happens, it is given a rating from EF-0 to EF-5 based on estimated wind speeds and damage. For example, the brief tornado that caused minor damage in Boardman last weekend was rated an EF-0.
BOARDMAN, OH
boardmantwp.com

Assessment Teams Will Travel Through Boardman in Response to Storm Damage

Assessment Teams will be traveling throughout Boardman Township in response to storm damage received from the September 4th 2022. Assessments will be done over the course of several days. The Mahoning County Emergency Management Office will be leading teams throughout Boardman Township and will be knocking on doors and may contact people by phone. Boardman Township has been working in conjunction with EMA officials to document damage from the storm event in order to apply for state and possible federal assistance for residents impacted in Boardman Township.
BOARDMAN, OH
wbut.com

Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death

At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WFMJ.com

Boardman businesses damaged by tornado, flooding, temporarily closed

A day after a devastating downpour and high winds, a California Avenue plaza was damaged after an EF0 tornado hit the the building Sunday, Sept. 4, damaging the roof. One of the business sites in the plaza, Tobacco Tavern location, was damaged after part of the roof was torn off by the tornado, which the National Weather Service is reporting was an EF0, which means the winds ranged from 65 to 85 mph.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure

The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

West Nile Virus detected in Mercer County mosquito population

West Nile Virus has been detected in a population of mosquitos in Mercer County. The virus was detected in mosquitos collected in the city of Hermitage near Broadway Road and Lynnwood Drive. Residents who live near the area should take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitos such as...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

National Weather Services confirms tornado hit Boardman

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Boardman at around 5:44 p.m. Sunday. Classified as an EF-Zero, the weakest level of a tornado, the tornado brought 80-mile-per-hour winds with a width of 15 yards and a path of 127 yards. Sunday's storms caused some structural...
BOARDMAN, OH
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line

Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

