Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Tornadoes: What is the Enhanced Fujita Scale?
Tornadoes are common across the country and can occur at any point during the year. After a tornado happens, it is given a rating from EF-0 to EF-5 based on estimated wind speeds and damage. For example, the brief tornado that caused minor damage in Boardman last weekend was rated an EF-0.
boardmantwp.com
Assessment Teams Will Travel Through Boardman in Response to Storm Damage
Assessment Teams will be traveling throughout Boardman Township in response to storm damage received from the September 4th 2022. Assessments will be done over the course of several days. The Mahoning County Emergency Management Office will be leading teams throughout Boardman Township and will be knocking on doors and may contact people by phone. Boardman Township has been working in conjunction with EMA officials to document damage from the storm event in order to apply for state and possible federal assistance for residents impacted in Boardman Township.
Lawrence County rest stops to close for repairs
Some rest stops along Interstate 79 in Lawrence County will close for a few months, beginning Monday.
Crews still cleaning flooded yards and basements after water main break in Beaver County
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for more than 8,000 customers in Beaver County following a water main break in Beaver Falls on Labor Day. Several people who live near the intersection of 26th Street and 10th Avenue where the break happened are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbut.com
Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death
At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
WYTV.com
Possible explosive devices found by prison litter crew in Trumbull County
(WKBN) — You never know what’s alongside the road, and there were two strange finds Friday in Trumbull County. Troopers shut down the entrance ramp to State Route 11 from King Graves Road Friday morning after two possible explosive devices were found. The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called...
Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township at around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Slippery Rock Township’s fire chief, Charles Peak, said...
Tornado touches down in Mahoning County, National Weather Service confirms
BOARDMAN, Ohio — A tornado with winds up to 80 mph briefly touched down Sunday afternoon in Mahoning County, causing minor damage but no injuries, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado, which was an EF0, was on the ground for less than a 10th of a mile...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Boardman businesses damaged by tornado, flooding, temporarily closed
A day after a devastating downpour and high winds, a California Avenue plaza was damaged after an EF0 tornado hit the the building Sunday, Sept. 4, damaging the roof. One of the business sites in the plaza, Tobacco Tavern location, was damaged after part of the roof was torn off by the tornado, which the National Weather Service is reporting was an EF0, which means the winds ranged from 65 to 85 mph.
WFMJ.com
Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure
The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
WFMJ.com
West Nile Virus detected in Mercer County mosquito population
West Nile Virus has been detected in a population of mosquitos in Mercer County. The virus was detected in mosquitos collected in the city of Hermitage near Broadway Road and Lynnwood Drive. Residents who live near the area should take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitos such as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
WFMJ.com
National Weather Services confirms tornado hit Boardman
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Boardman at around 5:44 p.m. Sunday. Classified as an EF-Zero, the weakest level of a tornado, the tornado brought 80-mile-per-hour winds with a width of 15 yards and a path of 127 yards. Sunday's storms caused some structural...
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
Police departments issue warning due to car thefts
Local police are running into issues with vehicles being stolen lately, and they say a lot of the crimes are crimes of opportunity.
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases considerably dropping in all three counties
After a few weeks of increasing cases, COVID-19 cases in the Valley appear to be waning this week with all three counties reporting lower numbers. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 280 cases (274.8 per 100k), Mahoning County is reporting 701 cases (306.5 per 100k) and Trumbull County is reporting 605 cases (305.6 per 100k).
Youngstown library closed after bed bugs found
The Main Library of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is closed Friday, Sept. 9 after bed bugs were found in the building.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Public Library to close Friday due to bed bugs in building
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closing its main location on Friday, September 9 due to sightings of what appeared to be bed bugs on the first floor. The library will be closed for the day for a deep clean and for the building to...
Comments / 0