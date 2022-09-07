Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s How I Feel About Browns Fans Who Still Root For Baker Mayfield
As a 39-year-old lifelong Cleveland sports fan, I must say, I've seen some pretty bad football over the years. Whether it was 0-16, 1-31, Johnny Manziel, Josh Gordon, Dwayne Bowe... should I keep going? In my lifetime it's no secret that Browns football hasn't necessarily been synonymous with positivity.
Browns' Myles Garrett on former QB Baker Mayfield: 'I've got to take him out'
In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of Week 1 of the NFL season, Baker Mayfield will take on his former team, the Cleveland Browns, now leading the Carolina Panthers. While Mayfield is bound to reunite with some ex-teammates, it's unlikely he will exchange pleasantries with Myles Garrett. In...
Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: Staff predictions
It's a fresh start and the Browns are only concerned with being 1-0 after Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The offseason has been a whirlwind of quarterback controversy that has nothing to do with competition on the field and it's a good bet the Browns can't wait to put that all behind them and focus on playing football.
Amari Cooper drops bold ‘fireworks’ take on Browns’ Deshaun Watson-less offense
The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of resources this offseason to improve their offense. The most notable acquisition, Deshaun Watson, won’t be playing for the first 11 games of the season. Amari Cooper, another offseason acquisition, still has tons of confidence. Cooper told reporters that the Browns’ offense is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron Laments Browns’ Decision to Pass on Josh Allen Twice
The King wasn’t exactly pleased to be reminded that his home state team once had two chances to draft the Bills star quarterback.
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Players Who Could Have A Big Game Sunday
In case you haven’t heard yet, Baker Mayfield is quarterbacking the Carolina Panthers against the Cleveland Browns Sunday. Following along with the major sports analysts and social media, you might think he is the only player taking the field. But the season opener is full of key matchups and...
Poni puts his balls on the line with huge Steelers/Browns bet
The PM Team co-host is so sure that the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish ahead of the Cleveland Browns in the standings in the AFC North, he will give someone the opportunity to kick him in the testicles in Market Square in Downtown, Pittsburgh.
Colin Cowherd Reveals Score Prediction For Browns-Panthers Game
Baker Mayfield's first NFL game since being traded to the Carolina Panthers will be against the very team that once dubbed him their savior: The Cleveland Browns. And Colin Cowherd has made his official prediction on the winner. During his Blazing 5 segment on The Herd, Cowherd predicted that Mayfield...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals rivalry has been more intense in recent years. Two of the top dogs in the AFC North seemingly battle each year for a shot at the crown, with Cincy taking over last season. The rivalry isn't dead, though - by no means. It's felt...
Desmond Howard Catching Heat for His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2
The ESPN analyst's bold playoff predictions didn't go as planned.
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett Comments On Relationship With Baker Mayfield
It’s not exactly a secret that Baker Mayfield didn’t leave the Cleveland Browns on the best of terms this summer. He had his high moments over the last four years, but in the end, things were on the downturn by the time the 2021 season was completed. Things...
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/10/22)
It is Saturday, September 10, 2022, and the kickoff of the Cleveland Browns 2022 season is just hours away. TikTok which shares my predictions about the Browns against their Week 1 opponent, the Carolina Panthers. Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Time For Martin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘No more excuses’: Nick Chubb launches epic Batman-themed hype video that Browns fans need to see
The Cleveland Browns are fighting an uphill battle in the 2022 NFL season. After missing the playoffs in 2021, the front office went and traded for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. In theory, this move should’ve catapulted the team to the upper echelon of the NFL hierarchy. However, Watson’s suspension has put a damper […] The post ‘No more excuses’: Nick Chubb launches epic Batman-themed hype video that Browns fans need to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
brownsnation.com
How To Watch Browns Vs. Panthers (TV, Radio, Stream)
At long last, the 2022 NFL regular season is here, and the Cleveland Browns will start what they hope is a run towards the postseason with a contest versus the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Interestingly enough, this game will pit the Browns against their former quarterback Baker Mayfield. To their...
Comments / 0