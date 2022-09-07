ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players Who Could Have A Big Game Sunday

In case you haven’t heard yet, Baker Mayfield is quarterbacking the Carolina Panthers against the Cleveland Browns Sunday. Following along with the major sports analysts and social media, you might think he is the only player taking the field. But the season opener is full of key matchups and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett Comments On Relationship With Baker Mayfield

It’s not exactly a secret that Baker Mayfield didn’t leave the Cleveland Browns on the best of terms this summer. He had his high moments over the last four years, but in the end, things were on the downturn by the time the 2021 season was completed. Things...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/10/22)

It is Saturday, September 10, 2022, and the kickoff of the Cleveland Browns 2022 season is just hours away. TikTok which shares my predictions about the Browns against their Week 1 opponent, the Carolina Panthers. Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Time For Martin...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

‘No more excuses’: Nick Chubb launches epic Batman-themed hype video that Browns fans need to see

The Cleveland Browns are fighting an uphill battle in the 2022 NFL season. After missing the playoffs in 2021, the front office went and traded for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. In theory, this move should’ve catapulted the team to the upper echelon of the NFL hierarchy. However, Watson’s suspension has put a damper […] The post ‘No more excuses’: Nick Chubb launches epic Batman-themed hype video that Browns fans need to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

How To Watch Browns Vs. Panthers (TV, Radio, Stream)

At long last, the 2022 NFL regular season is here, and the Cleveland Browns will start what they hope is a run towards the postseason with a contest versus the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Interestingly enough, this game will pit the Browns against their former quarterback Baker Mayfield. To their...
CLEVELAND, OH

