5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
rejournals.com
Molto Properties breaks ground on speculative industrial development in Grand Prairie
On behalf of Molto Properties, CBRE announced construction has started on two speculative distribution buildings at GSW Commerce Center at 161, a Class A+ logistics park in DFW’s Great Southwest/Arlington (GSW) industrial submarket. Both rear load buildings are the initial phase of development and will total 464,495 square feet. They are expected to deliver in Summer 2023.
dallasexpress.com
Local Renters Struggle to Find Housing Under Budget
Soaring rent prices across the state make it harder for renters to find housing in North Texas. The average rent in Dallas is up by 17% year-over-year, with an average price of $1,568, according to RentCafe. Since the start of the pandemic, prices have increased by 22.8%, or an average of $450 more a month.
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
PadSplit Enters Short-Term Rental Mix Offering Furnished Rooms at Weekly Rates
As the debate over short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods rages on in Dallas, another room-sharing platform has entered the mix but doesn’t appear to have much traction locally. Hundreds of Dallas-Fort Worth properties are featured on short-term rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, and we’ve talked to several readers...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Announces Local Store’s Launch Date
H-E-B has announced the official launch date of its newest Frisco store. The popular Texas grocery chain has had local residents fervently anticipating the launch of the flagship store in Frisco, which H-E-B said will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Located at 4800 Main St., Frisco’s...
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you've visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour
At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles. The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Get Panoramic Downtown Views in This Two-Story, $10 Million Condo
With many condos, less is more. After all, it’s typically a home for singles or down-sizers. You don’t need all the trappings of a single-family house. But if you are interested in a sky-high mansion, then you might want to take a look at Unit 2505 in the Bleu Ciel condominium. If you’re not, voyeurism is always in vogue.
texasstandard.org
Tarrant County College offers pilot pipeline, but requires long runway to fill industry shortages
Mathiew Weiss always wanted to fly. As a child, Weiss remembers seeing the planes take off at the airport when his father went on business trips. “From there on, it was watching videos and toys and things like that,” he said. “And it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
WFAA
Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
fwtx.com
This Fort Worth Restaurant Just Got National Attention
The esteemed folks at Bon Appetit Magazine just announced its annual 50 Best New Restaurants in America, and, by golly, La Onda right here in Cowtown is on it. La Onda, opened by owner and chef Victor Villarreal in June 2021, has already won local hearts, one testimonial from their website calling it “easily the best food I've had in Fort Worth.” The name comes from an avant-garde art movement in Mexico.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Welcomes Teqball to its Parks
Teqball (pronounced “tek-ball”) is a sport that has been skyrocketing in popularity since its creation in Hungary in 2012. The sport is something like a cross between soccer and ping pong. Competitors play on what looks like a curved ping pong table using a Teqball (very similar to...
pgjonline.com
Williams Acquires Texas Natural Gas Pipeline for $423 Million
(P&GJ) — Williams has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands.
lakeworthtx.org
Lake Worth Farmers Market
A marketplace with fresh produce, artisan vendors, doers and dreamers. Open every 1st and 3rd Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you are from the Lake Worth area and are interested in joining the market or know someone who is, please apply at.
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
Crisp & Green Southlake celebrates grand opening
Crisp & Green has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy Steele Brands) Crisp & Green held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 8 for its Southlake location's grand opening at 2438 E. Southlake Blvd. To celebrate the opening, Crisp & Green is hosting events throughout the week, including a fitness class with The Bar Method at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 and a fitness class with Spenga at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. The first 100 customers on Sept. 11 will receive a free tumbler cup with purchase, a press release stated. Crisp & Green is a fast-casual restaurant with salads, grain bowls, smoothies, acai bowls and more. 817-809-8699. https://crispandgreen.com.
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
$3M lotto ticket sold at Terry's Food in Fort Worth
AUSTIN(CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is home to a new multi-millionaire. Someone claimed the second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-38-55-57-65), but not the Mega Ball number (17). The Megaplier number was 3.The ticket was bought at Terry's Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth. Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
