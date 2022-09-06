ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
rejournals.com

Molto Properties breaks ground on speculative industrial development in Grand Prairie

On behalf of Molto Properties, CBRE announced construction has started on two speculative distribution buildings at GSW Commerce Center at 161, a Class A+ logistics park in DFW’s Great Southwest/Arlington (GSW) industrial submarket. Both rear load buildings are the initial phase of development and will total 464,495 square feet. They are expected to deliver in Summer 2023.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Renters Struggle to Find Housing Under Budget

Soaring rent prices across the state make it harder for renters to find housing in North Texas. The average rent in Dallas is up by 17% year-over-year, with an average price of $1,568, according to RentCafe. Since the start of the pandemic, prices have increased by 22.8%, or an average of $450 more a month.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
New York State
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Euless, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
City
Mesquite, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Announces Local Store’s Launch Date

H-E-B has announced the official launch date of its newest Frisco store. The popular Texas grocery chain has had local residents fervently anticipating the launch of the flagship store in Frisco, which H-E-B said will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Located at 4800 Main St., Frisco’s...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Commercial Real Estate#Urban District#Kkr#Business Industry#Linus Business#Urban Logistics Realty#Jll#Ulr
Narcity USA

H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour

At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles. The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: Get Panoramic Downtown Views in This Two-Story, $10 Million Condo

With many condos, less is more. After all, it’s typically a home for singles or down-sizers. You don’t need all the trappings of a single-family house. But if you are interested in a sky-high mansion, then you might want to take a look at Unit 2505 in the Bleu Ciel condominium. If you’re not, voyeurism is always in vogue.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
fwtx.com

This Fort Worth Restaurant Just Got National Attention

The esteemed folks at Bon Appetit Magazine just announced its annual 50 Best New Restaurants in America, and, by golly, La Onda right here in Cowtown is on it. La Onda, opened by owner and chef Victor Villarreal in June 2021, has already won local hearts, one testimonial from their website calling it “easily the best food I've had in Fort Worth.” The name comes from an avant-garde art movement in Mexico.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Welcomes Teqball to its Parks

Teqball (pronounced “tek-ball”) is a sport that has been skyrocketing in popularity since its creation in Hungary in 2012. The sport is something like a cross between soccer and ping pong. Competitors play on what looks like a curved ping pong table using a Teqball (very similar to...
FORT WORTH, TX
pgjonline.com

Williams Acquires Texas Natural Gas Pipeline for $423 Million

(P&GJ) — Williams has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands.
TEXAS STATE
lakeworthtx.org

Lake Worth Farmers Market

A marketplace with fresh produce, artisan vendors, doers and dreamers. Open every 1st and 3rd Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you are from the Lake Worth area and are interested in joining the market or know someone who is, please apply at.
LAKE WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crisp & Green Southlake celebrates grand opening

Crisp & Green has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy Steele Brands) Crisp & Green held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 8 for its Southlake location's grand opening at 2438 E. Southlake Blvd. To celebrate the opening, Crisp & Green is hosting events throughout the week, including a fitness class with The Bar Method at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 and a fitness class with Spenga at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. The first 100 customers on Sept. 11 will receive a free tumbler cup with purchase, a press release stated. Crisp & Green is a fast-casual restaurant with salads, grain bowls, smoothies, acai bowls and more. 817-809-8699. https://crispandgreen.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

$3M lotto ticket sold at Terry's Food in Fort Worth

AUSTIN(CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is home to a new multi-millionaire. Someone claimed the second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-38-55-57-65), but not the Mega Ball number (17). The Megaplier number was 3.The ticket was bought at Terry's Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth. Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

Community Policy