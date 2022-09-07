Beverly Hills Mansion with Dramatic Views was Designed and Built to The Absolute Highest Level Seeking for $24.5 Million

Read full article on original website
What to Eat at the L.A. ColiseumCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
palisadesnews.com
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
luxury-houses.net
A Divine Modern Retreat set Above Prime Malibu Coastline offers Far Reaching Ocean Views Hit The Market for $11.995 Million
The Home in Malibu, a divine modern retreat with open-plan living spaces and entertainment-ready outdoor space offering far-reaching ocean views plus seamless access to local conveniences is now available for sale. This home located at 25225 Malibu Rd, Malibu, California offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandro Dazzan (Phone: 424-249-7040) & Amir Mostame (Phone: 424-527-8889) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Malibu.
Santa Monica Mirror
Developer Demolishes 77-Year-Old Promenade Property to Make Way for Sleek Three-Story Building
Building was formerly the home of Lush Cosmetics, sunglasses store Chilli Beans and office space. Developer Blatteis & Schnur Inc. has demolished a 77-year-old building on the Third Street Promenade with plans to build a three-story structure with large glass walls. The website describes the developer’s plans for the property...
luxury-houses.net
This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury
The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
smobserved.com
Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica
Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
coloradoboulevard.net
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
theregistrysocal.com
132-Unit Mixed-Use Project Planned for Los Angeles’ Vermont Knolls Neighborhood Moves Forward
A 132-unit project planned for Los Angeles is moving forward, recently clearing the City’s Planning Commission. Once completed, the mixed-use project would add both residential and commercial space to the city’s Vermont Knolls neighborhood. The project would take shape at 1218-1238 West Manchester Avenue and is developed by...
California Rent Is Rising For Every Space Except This Bedroom Type
Some cities are seeing as much as a 28% decrease in prices.
luxury-houses.net
This $25 Million Brand New Mansion with Weeping City and Ocean Views in Beverly Hills featuring Health Renewal Technology
The Mansion in Beverly Hills, a stunning new construction estate features health renewal technology into this Mid-Century inspired modern compound is now available for sale. This home located at 1731 Summitridge Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathy Marshall (Phone: 310-740-1812) at Coldwell Banker Realty & Marshall Peck (Phone: 310-497-3279) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Beverly Hills.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: August 22 – August 28
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.
For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Pizzeria Continues Expansion
Roberta’s Pizza is a Brooklyn-based pizzeria that has been a staple of the Platform shopping and food center since 2018. The restaurant chain has recently opened a new location in the San Fernando Valley as reported by Eater Los Angeles. As of August 31, Roberta’s second location in Los Angeles has been open in Studio City at the remodeled Shops at Sportsman’s Lodge which is now a shopping center development as announced on the Roberta’s Instagram page.
westsidetoday.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken
The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
15 tiny houses for veterans go up in flames in west Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed 15 tiny homes that were housing homeless veterans in west Los Angeles overnight. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Administration’s West Los Angeles Campus at 11301 W. Wilshire Blvd. Fire crews arrived to find more than a dozen tiny houses […]
irei.com
The Swig Co. enters Santa Monica office property sector
The Swig Co. has purchased 3130 Wilshire Blvd., a six-story, 96,085-square-foot office property in West Los Angeles’ Santa Monica submarket. It marks the investors’ debut in Santa Monica. The financial terms and seller were not disclosed; however, Newmark represented the undisclosed seller. 3130 Wilshire has five levels of...
