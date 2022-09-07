ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills Mansion with Dramatic Views was Designed and Built to The Absolute Highest Level Seeking for $24.5 Million

luxury-houses.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Divine Modern Retreat set Above Prime Malibu Coastline offers Far Reaching Ocean Views Hit The Market for $11.995 Million

The Home in Malibu, a divine modern retreat with open-plan living spaces and entertainment-ready outdoor space offering far-reaching ocean views plus seamless access to local conveniences is now available for sale. This home located at 25225 Malibu Rd, Malibu, California offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandro Dazzan (Phone: 424-249-7040) & Amir Mostame (Phone: 424-527-8889) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury

The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Beverly Hills, CA
Real Estate
Beverly Hills, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Van Nuys, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
smobserved.com

Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica

Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
SANTA MONICA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Salon#Spa#The Beverly Hills Hotel#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
luxury-houses.net

This $25 Million Brand New Mansion with Weeping City and Ocean Views in Beverly Hills featuring Health Renewal Technology

The Mansion in Beverly Hills, a stunning new construction estate features health renewal technology into this Mid-Century inspired modern compound is now available for sale. This home located at 1731 Summitridge Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathy Marshall (Phone: 310-740-1812) at Coldwell Banker Realty & Marshall Peck (Phone: 310-497-3279) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: August 22 – August 28

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Vishnu

5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.

For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City Pizzeria Continues Expansion

Roberta’s Pizza is a Brooklyn-based pizzeria that has been a staple of the Platform shopping and food center since 2018. The restaurant chain has recently opened a new location in the San Fernando Valley as reported by Eater Los Angeles. As of August 31, Roberta’s second location in Los Angeles has been open in Studio City at the remodeled Shops at Sportsman’s Lodge which is now a shopping center development as announced on the Roberta’s Instagram page.
CULVER CITY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently

Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken

The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

15 tiny houses for veterans go up in flames in west Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed 15 tiny homes that were housing homeless veterans in west Los Angeles overnight. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Administration’s West Los Angeles Campus at 11301 W. Wilshire Blvd. Fire crews arrived to find more than a dozen tiny houses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
irei.com

The Swig Co. enters Santa Monica office property sector

The Swig Co. has purchased 3130 Wilshire Blvd., a six-story, 96,085-square-foot office property in West Los Angeles’ Santa Monica submarket. It marks the investors’ debut in Santa Monica. The financial terms and seller were not disclosed; however, Newmark represented the undisclosed seller. 3130 Wilshire has five levels of...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy