Denton, TX

247Sports

Live game updates: TCU vs. Tarleton

TCU looks to improve to 2-0 on the season with the first game of the season at Amon G. Carter Stadium as they host 1-0 Tarleton. The Frogs are coming off a 38-13 win over Colorado while the Texans defeated Mississippi Valley State; 29-13. INJURY REPORT:. Chandler Morris - The...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Female high school football player makes first catch of the season

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland High School wide receiver Julieta Ramirez hauled in her first catch of the season during Thursday night's 51-0 win over Sunset. Earlier in the day Thursday Ramirez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that she grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Runners React to Tennessee Jogger’s Murder

Memphis police recently identified the body of Eliza Fletcher, the missing 34-year-old avid jogger and kindergarten teacher whose abduction and killing in Tennessee drew national attention, as reported previously in The Dallas Express. Fletcher was jogging near the University of Memphis at about 4:30 a.m. on September 2 when a...
MEMPHIS, TN
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Yaqub Talib indicted for murder after fatal shooting of coach at youth football game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The brother of former NFL player Aquib Talib was indicted for murder in Dallas today after the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game nearly a month ago.Yaqub Talib is accused of killing youth football coach Mike Hikemon at a game in Lancaster on Aug. 13 after an argument broke out between coaches and the officiating crew. Talib allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking Hickmon in front of parents and children as young as 9.Talib turned himself in on Aug. 15 and was charged with assault causing bodily injury and a probation...
LANCASTER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Noah DeGarmo

Local Dallas nonprofit Anthem Strong Families cohosted an event on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss issues... Frisco leaders announced plans on Tuesday to build a "next-level park." While Frisco is already home to the...
FRISCO, TX
Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
TEXAS STATE
tinybeans.com

Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

UT Arlington Welcomes Endowment and FabLab Updates

A new endowment for scholarships and research has been established at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) by the Arlington Conservation Council (ACC). The endowment is meant to promote environmental education at the university, according to a UT Arlington press release. ACC began the endowment with an initial $33,956...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
DALLAS, TX
aisd.net

Expansion at Arlington High School kicks off this fall

Remember that gas station that was in Arlington High School’s front yard at the corner of Park Row and Cooper? It’s gone. Arlington ISD bought the Shell station and tore it down to make way for some major improvements and an expansion at the school. All that’s left right now is a grassy field.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Plans ‘Next-Level Park’ for 2023

Frisco leaders announced plans on Tuesday to build a “next-level park.”. While Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas, and PGA headquarters, the City believes the park will complement those in boosting Frisco’s image. “Kaleidoscope Park, previously referred to as Community Performance Park,...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
FORT WORTH, TX

