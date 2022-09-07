ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porting#Bridging#Linus Business#Chainport#Coin Journal#Bsc#Polygon#Defi#Dc
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Is Ethereum getting to $2,000 as Chainalysis predicts explosive post-merge growth?

Chainalysis has projected a strong price rally of Ethereum post-merge. Ethereum ETH/USD will lead other cryptocurrencies in price after the Merge, according to Chainalysis data. The on-chain analysis firm says the yields that will come after the Merge will attract institutional investors. Chainalysis says increased institutional entry could see Ethereum challenge Bitcoin for the top spot.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology

XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
coinjournal.net

Binance US introduces Ethereum staking ahead of The Merge

The US subsidiary of Binance has today announced that it will introduce an Ethereum (ETH) staking program ahead of the upcoming Merge upgrade. The staking program will have an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 6.0%. Unlike direct staking on the Ethereum blockchain which normally requires one to have...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ethereum Merge May Not Be Immediately Deflationary, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says

Ethereum's long-awaited technological overhaul, the Merge, is just a week away and holders of the blockchain's native token ether (ETH) may be feeling giddy because the upgrade is widely projected to establish ETH as a deflationary cryptocurrency – one with a depreciating supply – and bring more buyers to the market.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

CEX.IO named Most Trusted crypto exchange platform by IBM

Crypto exchange platform CEX.IO has been named the most trusted and safest of its kind in the UK in the International Business Magazine (IMB) Annual Awards, Coin Journal learned from a press release. It is a global ecosystem of services and products linking businesses and people to DeFi and the...
MARKETS
The Independent

Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins

The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

How to add Arbitrum to MetaMask?

Arbitrum is one of Ethereum’s layer-2 scaling solutions designed to improve smart contracts’ efficiency and transaction execution on the network while reducing fees drastically and adding extra privacy features. L2 networks are software that sit on top of the base layer of a blockchain like Bitcoin or Ethereum to boost the platform’s efficiency and offer inexpensive transactions.
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully

Ethereum (ETH) developers confirmed the successful completion of the prerequisites — shadow forks — required for the highly anticipated blockchain upgrade, The Merge. Shadow forks help developers stress test synchronization assumptions to ensure network safety during permanent upgrades. In light of The Merge, Ethereum developers implemented the first shadow fork on Apr. 11, 2022.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy