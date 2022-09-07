ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coinjournal.net

Is Ethereum getting to $2,000 as Chainalysis predicts explosive post-merge growth?

Chainalysis has projected a strong price rally of Ethereum post-merge. Ethereum ETH/USD will lead other cryptocurrencies in price after the Merge, according to Chainalysis data. The on-chain analysis firm says the yields that will come after the Merge will attract institutional investors. Chainalysis says increased institutional entry could see Ethereum challenge Bitcoin for the top spot.
coinjournal.net

Here are top trending cryptocurrencies that could 3X in September

Despite many predictions that the cryptocurrency market could be headed lower, it shows remarkable resilience. Buying volumes are rising, and Bitcoin is rallying back to $20k after slipping to $18k. However, it is altcoins that are showing the most promise at the moment, with some of them currently making double-digit gains. If this trend continues, then this could be an excellent time to start buying into high-potential altcoins that could rally for the better part of September. With this background in mind, let’s look at some of the altcoins that can easily 3X in September.
coinjournal.net

Three low-flying cryptocurrencies that could rally in the coming weeks

Is the crypto bottom in? Is it the right time to start buying crypto? These are some of the questions that investors are dealing with now. While cryptocurrency prices remain depressed, there is a good chance that the cryptocurrency bottom is in. One of the signals of such a possibility is that Bitcoin whales are increasingly moving their coins to derivative exchanges.
coinjournal.net

SEC has authority to crackdown on crypto securities, Gensler says

The SEC chair wants to see cryptocurrency exchanges and brokers register with the agency. Gary Gensler, the Chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again reaffirmed the agency’s desire to see more crypto companies – exchanges, brokers and so forth – embrace regulation as a step towards consumer protection.
coinjournal.net

XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology

XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
coinjournal.net

Social trading crypto exchange introduces zero fee For spot trading

BingX has announced that it has eliminated fees on spot trading for buying and selling major cryptocurrencies. BingX, the leading social trading crypto exchange, announced on Wednesday, September 7th, that it has eliminated fees on spot trading. According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the team said all maker,...
coinjournal.net

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX acquires a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has acquired a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, a leading venture capital firm in the cryptocurrency space. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, and Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital founder, granted an interview to CNBC earlier on Friday. In the interview, it was revealed that FTX...
coinjournal.net

Three cryptos that could do well during the Ethereum merge week

The cryptocurrency market is showing a level of optimism that was largely unexpected at this point. Interest rates are rising in Europe, and most major economies are on the verge of a recession. If the current momentum continues, investors chasing gains in increasingly volatile markets are likely to turn to the cryptocurrency market.
coinjournal.net

Ravencoin has surged by 54% in the past week – What’s driving it?

The token is boosted by speculations of PoW miners’ shift. Ravencoin RVN/USD is alongside Terra Classic, making parabolic moves. In the last 7 days, RVN has added 54.42%. The gains are not stopping as the token surged by 20.36% in 24 hours as of the time of writing. So, what’s driving the price of the 79th-ranked cryptocurrency by market cap?
coinjournal.net

Should I buy Ethereum Now?

Ethereum price erased most of the gains it made in 2021 as concerns about digital currencies rose. The coin dropped to a year-to-date low of $881 in June and then started a slow recovery that saw it rise above $2,000 in August. ETH was trading at $1,703 on Friday, which was about 93% above the lowest level this year.
coinjournal.net

11 Best Places to Buy Bitcoin in 2022

Bitcoin pioneered the concept of cryptocurrency and is still by far the most popular coin. This means there is an ever-growing number of places where you can buy BTC. The choice may seem overwhelming, but this guide is designed to help you arrive at a decision. We’ve researched and picked...
coinjournal.net

SEC won’t give ‘crypto a pass,’ agency’s enforcement chief says

SEC enforcement unit director Gurbir Grewal non-enforcement would be “betrayal of trust.”. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is not about to get off track with regard to taking legal action against crypto companies that break the securities laws, the agency’s enforcement chief warned on Friday. Gurbir...
coinjournal.net

BC.GAME Becomes the Global Crypto Casino Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association

Buenos Aires, Argentina, 8th September, 2022, Chainwire. BC.GAME, the award-winning crypto casino, and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have entered into a global sponsorship agreement. The deal will open an international pathway for both brands to reach a broader audience and drive synergies between the organizations and casino players. Fans...
coinjournal.net

GameStop partners with FTX US for online marketing initiatives

Video game retailer GameStop has announced a partnership with the US subsidiary of FTX, one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges around the world. The move comes right on the heels of GameStop launching an NFT marketplace and a crypto wallet in collaboration with Immutable X. GameStop’s partnership with FTX...
