NPR
A tropical storm is flooding southern California amid record-breaking heat wave
Sweltering heat isn't the only problem this weekend in California. A tropical storm is bringing flooding to the southern half of the state. And wildfires are making the air quality bad. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. California's weather has been extreme lately in just about every possible way. A record-setting heat wave...
NPR
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
California is home to some of the country's strictest environmental regulations. Those standards can sometimes spread to other states and beyond. It's known as the "California Effect." A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those...
NPR
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend. A large proportion of monkeypox cases have occurred in people with HIV. Here's NPR's Pien Huang. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: In the U.S., around 20% of men who have sex with men...
NPR
A new mental health hotline is focusing on providing support to farmers and ranchers
Anyone having a mental health crisis in the United States can dial 988 for help. But in five states, there's also a new pilot hotline that is specifically designed to try to help farmers and ranchers. LINDA EMANUEL: I've often said it's a life that we love and hate at...
NPR
Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu about her father, Moon Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans in the 1970s and died on Monday at 92. People are remembering former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu as a game-changer and a political patriarch. He died this week at age 92 and will be buried tomorrow. Landrieu was a white Democrat who opposed segregation in the 1960s and '70s. He won the New Orleans mayoral seat with rare support from across the racial divide. His daughter is former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu. Senator Landrieu, welcome, and my condolences on your loss.
NPR
Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees
As Emory oak trees in parts of Arizona disappear, members of several Apache tribes are working on a collaborative plan with the U.S. Forest Service and researchers to preserve them. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought, climate change and decades of fire suppression...
NPR
Public transit is having a slow comeback after the pandemic
Traffic congestion is back to pre-pandemic levels as many workers return to the office but transit ridership is still way down. Projections show it will take some time for riders to return. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. If you're listening to this in your car, you probably already know that traffic congestion...
