NPR

Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu about her father, Moon Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans in the 1970s and died on Monday at 92. People are remembering former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu as a game-changer and a political patriarch. He died this week at age 92 and will be buried tomorrow. Landrieu was a white Democrat who opposed segregation in the 1960s and '70s. He won the New Orleans mayoral seat with rare support from across the racial divide. His daughter is former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu. Senator Landrieu, welcome, and my condolences on your loss.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NPR

Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees

As Emory oak trees in parts of Arizona disappear, members of several Apache tribes are working on a collaborative plan with the U.S. Forest Service and researchers to preserve them. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought, climate change and decades of fire suppression...
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Public transit is having a slow comeback after the pandemic

Traffic congestion is back to pre-pandemic levels as many workers return to the office but transit ridership is still way down. Projections show it will take some time for riders to return. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. If you're listening to this in your car, you probably already know that traffic congestion...
CHICAGO, IL

