ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian ruling party leader says occupied Ukrainian regions should vote on Nov. 4 on joining Russia

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aW6x4_0hlgr1oM00

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Russia’s governing party said on Wednesday that people in occupied regions of Ukraine should vote on Nov. 4 on whether they wanted to become part of Russia.

Andrei Turchak of President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party said it would be “correct and symbolic” to hold votes on that date, a Russian public holiday which is celebrated as the Day of National Unity. In any case, he said votes would “definitely” take place this year.

More than six months after invading its neighbour, Russia controls about a fifth of Ukraine’s territory and has moved to “Russify” occupied areas, including by handing out Russian passports and imposing a new school curriculum and TV programming.

The planned votes would mirror one held in occupied Crimea in 2014 after Russia had annexed it from Ukraine by force. Ukraine and Western governments denounced that referendum as illegal, and the United States has said Moscow is trying to follow the same “playbook” now.

Officials in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine had previously suggested that votes on joining Russia would be held on Sept. 11, to coincide with local elections in Russia.

However, Ukrainian counteroffensives have seen the date postponed as Russia’s hold on parts of southern and eastern Ukraine has appeared shaky.

On Monday, Kirill Stremousov, an official in the Russian-appointed government of Kherson region, said that plans for a referendum had been “paused”. On Wednesday, TASS news agency cited Stremousov as saying he was in “solidarity” with Turchak and the region was preparing to hold a vote on Nov. 4.

A low-profile holiday that celebrates Russian resistance to seventeenth century Polish invasions, Russia’s Day of National Unity replaced in 2005 a Soviet-era celebration marking the anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.

Comments / 181

Satch
3d ago

while you hold a gun to their heads ! And who would want to be associated with a country that has absolutely no human rights and zero credibility and conscience !

Reply(27)
64
Phalen
3d ago

Putin's regime are out of touch and evil. Invading Ukraine and targeting civilians including women and children. So messed up.

Reply(9)
22
Patriot37
3d ago

Russia Doesn't Hold Voting Venues In Ukraine ,How Stupid Does That Sound ....ONLY A COMMUNIST REGIME WOULD THINK THAT WAY ....

Reply(12)
37
Related
International Business Times

'Conflict Mounting' Between Ukraine Army And Zelensky, Lukashenko Claims; President Refutes Statement

The Ukrainian army is allegedly in conflict with its own president as the war against Russia stretches into its seventh month, according to claims made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking in an open discussion for Belarusian schoolchildren and university students aired Thursday, Lukashenko suggested the conflict will hit its...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Another Vladimir Putin ally killed by car bomb in recent series of attacks

Russian colonel and one of Vladimir Putin’s ‘closest allies’ was killed in a suspected car bomb in Ukraine. The car of Bardin Artem Igorevich, who the Kremlin elected to oversee the city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, was seen engulfed in flames after a loud explosion was heard, says The Sun. Igorevich later died in the hospital from his wounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Crimea#Russian#United Russia Party#Western#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

585K+
Followers
353K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy