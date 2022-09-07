Read full article on original website
Hyd – “So Clear”
Interdisciplinary artist Hayden Dunham, aka Hyd, has previously been the co-creator and face of A.G. Cook and SOPHIE’s hyperpop character QT. Last year, Hyd released an EP, and this past July, they shared the Caroline Polachek-produced single “Afar.” Now, surprise! Hyd’s coming out with a debut album. It’s called CLEARING, and it’s out November 11 via PC Music. Along with the album announcement, Hyd is sharing another single, “So Clear,” which also has a self-directed video.
Pretty Sick – “Heaven”
In July, indie-grunge project Pretty Sick (the brainchild of Sabrina Fuentes) announced her debut album, Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile. Fuentes has shared a couple of distortion-heavy tracks from the album already, including lead single “Human Condition” and “Black Tar.” Now, Fuentes (who is “London-based” but “New York-rooted”) has a third offering from the record. This one’s called “Heaven,” and it’s likely to earn Fuentes some well-earned Courtney Love/Hole comparisons, given how it puts her throaty vocals front and center. By “Heaven”‘s end, Fuentes’ voice escalates to a full-on Brody Dalle screech, which I bet will be fun to see live.
Paramore Share Cryptic Launch Schedule, New Song Snippet
Paramore have shared a cryptic launch schedule on their website and a new song snippet on Discord. This comes just a couple of days after the band members changed their profile pictures and wiped their official social-media profiles save for two images. At the moment, their website is basically blank, with only a list of September dates. The first date shows the launch of their new Discord channel, and yesterday’s date was labeled “wr0ng,” potentially teasing a new song title (or maybe they’re saying that fan guesses are wrong).
Livestream Afropunk Brooklyn Festival For Free On Twitch
Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 is going down this weekend — September 10-11 — in Commodore Barry Park. If you aren’t in Fort Greene, you can still watch the whole thing go down via Twitch. Performing at the 2022 fest are Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, the Roots, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, and more. Watch via Twitch below.
Luke Haines & Peter Buck – “Psychedelic Sitar Casual”
On October 28, Auteurs’ Luke Haines and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck will share their second collaborative album, All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out. It follows 2020’s Beat Poetry For Survivalists. It’s got Buck on guitar and, according to their label website, it “feeds LSD to a broken Moog synthesiser.” The description goes on to say that “Luke Haines sings songs about God, provides an occasional strum on his guitar, and blows Pan’s flute,” “Scott McCaughey (The Young Fresh Fellows) plays the bass and mellotron and Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project) bangs the ritual drum,” and “Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group) drops in and has a nightmare in the key of doo-wop.” Sounds like fun for all involved. Anyway, this past week, Buck and Haines shared a new song from the album: “Psychedelic Sitar Casual.” Check that out below.
Tigers Jaw – “Old Clothes”
During the early months of 2021, Tigers Jaw released a new album, I Won’t Care How You Remember Me. Today, the band is announcing their first new collection of tunes since then, a 4-track EP called Old Clothes, which they recorded with longtime collaborator Will Yip during the same sessions for I Won’t Care How You Remember Me. They’re also sharing its title track, which is crisp and rousing and well worth a listen. Check it out below.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Watch Afghan Whigs Play Two Songs On Saturday Sessions
Yesterday, the Afghan Whigs released a new album, How Do You Burn?, their first since 2017. Today, the beloved Ohio band appeared on CBS Saturday Morning, where they played a few album cuts: “A Line Of Shots” and “Please Baby Please.”. Frontman Greg Dulli also sat down...
Stream The New British Hardcore Band Churchgoers’ Wrathful Rapid-Fire Demo
Churchgoers are a new band out of London featuring members of the Annihilated and Last Affront. When I say they play a brutally fast and violent style of retro hardcore, I mean five of seven tracks on their newly released demo on Static Shock clock in under a minute — a context that makes the 107-second runtime for “Hillsy’s” feel practically epic. This is music that makes me terrified at the prospect of jumping in the pit, music that might leave you just as bruised and broken while listening in the comfort of your home. Brace yourself for impact below.
Watch Pavement Play “Blue Hawaiian” For The First Time In 25 Years
Pavement launched the US leg of their reunion tour last night at Balboa Theatre in San Diego, and as with other Pavement shows this year, it featured some live rarities. They played a few songs that hadn’t been trotted out since their prior reunion in 2010, including early tracks “Spizzle Trunk” and “Box Elder” during the main set and Wowee Zowee outtake “Give It A Day” in the encore. Perhaps more importantly, there were also two songs that hadn’t been performed since Pavement’s 1990s heyday.
Mura Masa – “e-motions” (Feat. Erika de Casier)
The shapeshifting British producer Mura Masa will finally release his guest-heavy new album Demon Time next week, but first he’s sharing one last preview today. This time his collaborator of choice is Erika de Casier, the artful Danish R&B singer, who guests on a slinky, garage-inflected track called “e-motions.” Mura Masa’s Twitter bio includes the phrase “PinkPantheress stan account,” and even if that’s slightly ironic, there’s definitely a friendly resemblance to tracks like “Just For Me” and “I Must Apologise” in this one. Dig into it below.
We’ve Got A File On You: Howard Jones
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Howard Jones will never forget the day he realized David Bowie knew who he was. The year was 1985...
Hear Run The Jewels’ Theme Song For Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm
Run The Jewels recorded the opening theme song for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, the upcoming film extension of the Adult Swim animated show Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Plantasm is set to be released on November 8 — the first trailer for the movie was just released, which also features the RTJ theme. Listen to it and check out the trailer below.
Stream Holy Fawn’s Breathtaking Heavy Shoegaze Album Dimensional Bleed
Dimensional Bleed is finally here. Over the past six months, the new album from Arizona heavy shoegazers Holy Fawn has been promoted with a series of stunning singles, including “Death Is A Relief,” the title track, and “Void Of Light.” Now the full 10-track opus is available to behold, and you’d be foolish not to spend some time with it.
Citing His Michael Phelps Tweet, Prosecutors Win Ruling Against Young Thug In RICO Case
A tweet from Young Thug’s Twitter account to swimmer Michael Phelps were brought up in a Georgia court hearing this week in connection to the YSL rapper’s ongoing RICO case, which has yet to go to trial. Last month, a tweet from Young Thug’s official Twitter account asked the Olympian swimmer if he could swim “100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore.” Phelps responded in the affirmative: “I think I could make it.” According to Rolling Stone, the tweets were brought up because the prosecution was concerned about Thug’s ability to communicate with people in the outside world, therefore posing a potential threat to witnesses.
The Number Ones: Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Before they reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Outkast had already released three full...
Blood Orange – “Jesus Freak Lighter”
It’s been a bit since we’ve heard directly from Blood Orange, aka Devonté Hynes. His last full-length effort was the 2019 mixtape Angel’s Pulse. Since then, he scored and soundtracked the 2020 HBO series We Are Who We Are. In 2021, he scored the Gia Coppola film Mainstream, HBO’s In Treatment, the Netflix doc Naomi Osaka, and Passing. This year, he’s scored the upcoming Paul Schrader movie Master Gardener. Well, now Hynes has announced his first new music in three years: The Four Songs EP will be out September 16 and features lead single “Jesus Freak Lighter.”
Watch Pearl Jam Cover The Beatles’ “Her Majesty” In Toronto To Mark The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
When not sidelined by various health concerns, Pearl Jam have been touring hard this year, and those travels brought them to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto last night. A few hours before the show, news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died in the United Kingdom. Eddie Vedder chose to mark the occasion by banging out a quick cover of “Her Majesty,” Paul McCartney’s solo acoustic secret track from the Beatles’ Abbey Road, before the band’s performance of “All Those Yesterdays.” Check it out below.
