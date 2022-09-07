ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
GAHANNA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman arrested for shooting person, stealing their car

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting someone and then stealing their car. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 3, 34-year-old Jennifer Norvell, of Ray, Ohio, shot someone on John St. in Zaleski and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. They say she crashed the vehicle […]
RAY, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

South Linden shooting leaves one man dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood on Saturday, police said. Just after 8 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue, where they found Shomari Little, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Sheriff: Man struck, killed while outside of disabled vehicle on I-270

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the interstate in Franklin County Friday morning. A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 was driving outside their lane of travel when they struck a man who was standing by his disabled car. The crash occurred near the Interstate 670 exit in Mifflin Township just after 8 a.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wosu.org

Columbus police are changing when arrest warrants are served

In the wake of last week’s deadly shooting of Donavan Lewis, an unarmed Black man, the Columbus Division of Police is changing when most arrests warrants can be served. Lewis was fatally shot by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. on August 30 as he and other officers served an arrest warrant for Lewis at a Hilltop apartment.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Police arrest suspect from Mechanicsburg vehicle break-ins

On August 25, Mechanicsburg suffered a rash of vehicle break-ins resulting in three stolen cars, a stolen firearm, and multiple stolen credit cards and checks. Over the proceeding weeks, officers worked non-stop to locate and arrest the suspect, Tristen Metzger, age 24 of Marion, who was positively identified as the sole suspect early in the investigation.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Suspect Tased by Law Enforcement in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Law enforcement is calling for an emergency squad after a suspect was tased around 10 pm. According to reports, law enforcement attempted to stop a suspect they observed that had a warrant. He fled the scene around 2nd street in Chillicothe. Then when into the alley behind Rallys located at 133 North Bridge Street. After several verbal commands, the man was shot with a taser and fell face-first to the ground.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Woman Leaves Scene of Shooting with Victims Vehicle

On September 3, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting that had occurred on John Street in Zaleski. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell age 34 of Ray OH, and it was discovered that she had fled the scene of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle and crashed it near the scene. The suspect was not able to be located.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Donovan Lewis: New video shows different angle of deadly police shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new body-camera video just released Thursday shows a different angle of the officer shooting death of Donovan Lewis. Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson was one of several officers inside Lewis' apartment as they served a warrant last week. The video shows Anderson firing a single shot into the room where Lewis was in his bed.
COLUMBUS, OH
