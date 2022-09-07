Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
Police reveal suspect photos in Hamilton STEM Academy homicide investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying and finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in late-April with police finding the victim’s body outside a school. On May 1, Columbus police went to Hamilton STEM Academy in South Linden just before 1:30 p.m. […]
Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
Victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition after hit-skip crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hit-skip crash sent one person to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries Saturday. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Delbert Road on the city’s northeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One victim was taken […]
Ohio woman arrested for shooting person, stealing their car
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting someone and then stealing their car. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 3, 34-year-old Jennifer Norvell, of Ray, Ohio, shot someone on John St. in Zaleski and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. They say she crashed the vehicle […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
14-year-old girl hospitalized after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl was shot Saturday on the northeast side of Columbus. Around 1:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Sagamore Road, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, the Columbus Division of Police said in a […]
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
Home Burglary Suspects Identified Trying to Sell of Video Games, Electronics
COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Police Department has announced that two men suspected of robbing...
South Linden shooting leaves one man dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood on Saturday, police said. Just after 8 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue, where they found Shomari Little, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
Sheriff: Man struck, killed while outside of disabled vehicle on I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the interstate in Franklin County Friday morning. A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 was driving outside their lane of travel when they struck a man who was standing by his disabled car. The crash occurred near the Interstate 670 exit in Mifflin Township just after 8 a.m.
Columbus police are changing when arrest warrants are served
In the wake of last week’s deadly shooting of Donavan Lewis, an unarmed Black man, the Columbus Division of Police is changing when most arrests warrants can be served. Lewis was fatally shot by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. on August 30 as he and other officers served an arrest warrant for Lewis at a Hilltop apartment.
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
Police arrest suspect from Mechanicsburg vehicle break-ins
On August 25, Mechanicsburg suffered a rash of vehicle break-ins resulting in three stolen cars, a stolen firearm, and multiple stolen credit cards and checks. Over the proceeding weeks, officers worked non-stop to locate and arrest the suspect, Tristen Metzger, age 24 of Marion, who was positively identified as the sole suspect early in the investigation.
Police: Woman shot in the neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot in the neck Wednesday afternoon while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus, police said. The shooting happened at approximately 3:12 p.m. in the area of East 5th Avenue and Interstate 71. Officers responded to the scene and located the woman inside...
Update: Suspect Tased by Law Enforcement in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Law enforcement is calling for an emergency squad after a suspect was tased around 10 pm. According to reports, law enforcement attempted to stop a suspect they observed that had a warrant. He fled the scene around 2nd street in Chillicothe. Then when into the alley behind Rallys located at 133 North Bridge Street. After several verbal commands, the man was shot with a taser and fell face-first to the ground.
Vinton County – Woman Leaves Scene of Shooting with Victims Vehicle
On September 3, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting that had occurred on John Street in Zaleski. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell age 34 of Ray OH, and it was discovered that she had fled the scene of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle and crashed it near the scene. The suspect was not able to be located.
Donovan Lewis: New video shows different angle of deadly police shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new body-camera video just released Thursday shows a different angle of the officer shooting death of Donovan Lewis. Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson was one of several officers inside Lewis' apartment as they served a warrant last week. The video shows Anderson firing a single shot into the room where Lewis was in his bed.
Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
