Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
Breeze Airways launches non-stop flights from Huntsville to Vegas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The first Breeze Airways non-stop flight from Huntsville to Las Vegas took to the sky but what made them decide on this route for the Rocket City?. Gareth Edmondson-Jones, the Director of Corporate Communications for Breeze Airways, said, "we look at where everyone wants to go. And so what's amazing is you can look at DOT traffic and see how many people are flying from Huntsville to Vegas today but going through Atlanta and Houston and Dallas. And we can look at those numbers and say, 'well, if there was a nonstop service at a really great price, we could quintuple that number of people and that would be more than enough people to fill our planes.'"
WAFF
MidCity District announces $110 million development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
WDEF
Scottsboro store celebrates 50th Anniversary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — Scottsboro’s Unclaimed Baggage, America’s only lost luggage retail store, celebrated the end of its 50th Anniversary Road Tour today. The store’s road tour team returned after a four-month journey all throughout the country. They visited all 50 states over the summer.
News 19 is expanding! 9 a.m. newscast launches September 12
News 19 is THRILLED to share that we're expanding with another hour of news! News 19 This Morning is adding another hour of news and weather on WHNT beginning at 9 a.m.
rocketcitynow.com
Jazz in the Park heads to Orion Amphitheater
Jazz in the Park heads to the Orion Amphitheater on Sunday, Sept. 11. Grammy-winning jazz artist Matthew Whitaker headlines.
weisradio.com
Former State Senator Craig Ford Announces Sale of Old Goodyear Plant Site in Gadsden
~Statement issued by former State Senator Craig Ford regarding closing on sale of the former Goodyear plant site in Gadsden:. “The closing of the Goodyear plant was a sad day for Gadsden. I fought in the legislature to help keep this vital part of our economy operational. Today, I am...
WAAY-TV
Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home
A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
Bham Now
9 unique reasons you need to visit Fort Payne this fall, including Mentone Colorfest Oct. 16-17
Dreaming of lower temps and crisp fall days? While Fort Payne is only an hour and a half from Birmingham, it feels like a world away. We’ve got nine reasons for you to plan to visit Fort Payne this fall. 1. The great outdoors is truly great in Fort...
New path connects Aldridge Creek Greenway, Weatherly Road, South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
A new addition to the City of Huntsville's greenway network opened Saturday morning.
Valuable, rare sports card collection stolen from Huntsville home
A sports collection decades in the making was stolen from a home in Huntsville. The owner says that the collection was in honor of his dad.
WhistleStop Weekend bringing the BBQ back to John Hunt Park
WhistleStop is back in town with barbeque and some new perks for attendees.
WAFF
Lanes temporarily closing on portion of Drake Ave. Friday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both westbound lanes of Drake Avenue will be closed on Friday for service line repair work. According to Huntsville Utilities, the lanes will be closed between Whitesburg Drive and Hastings Road from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. If possible, avoid this area while crews are working.
northjacksonpress.com
Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County
By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall. At first, you will notice little change. The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out. They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
WAFF
Madison County hits 1,001 COVID Deaths
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the state’s dashboard, updated every Thursday, Madison County has hit 1,001 deaths from COVID-19. The dashboard updated data for each North Alabama county and has listed over 1,2000 new cases in the past week. Although, Madison County is listed to have more COVID-19-related deaths...
WAFF
Child attacked by pack of dogs
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville city employees could receive 5% pay raise
The city of Huntsville wants to invest more in its employees. The proposed upcoming fiscal year budget includes roughly $7.5 million dollars in pay raises for all city workers. The proposal has a 5% cost of living adjustment (COLA). It would be the largest cost of living adjustment in years,...
WAFF
Military Tribute Night held at Toyota Field on Saturday
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the USA Patriots Amputee Softball team will go against Team AUSA for Military Tribute Night. The USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team is a non-profit whose mission is to bring athletic and veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities. Some of the players are still in the service, others are in college or have moved on to new careers.
Job fair in Huntsville next week
Applicants should be dressed professionally and come prepared to interview.
Comments / 2