HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The first Breeze Airways non-stop flight from Huntsville to Las Vegas took to the sky but what made them decide on this route for the Rocket City?. Gareth Edmondson-Jones, the Director of Corporate Communications for Breeze Airways, said, "we look at where everyone wants to go. And so what's amazing is you can look at DOT traffic and see how many people are flying from Huntsville to Vegas today but going through Atlanta and Houston and Dallas. And we can look at those numbers and say, 'well, if there was a nonstop service at a really great price, we could quintuple that number of people and that would be more than enough people to fill our planes.'"

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO