Huntsville, AL

FOX54 News

Breeze Airways launches non-stop flights from Huntsville to Vegas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The first Breeze Airways non-stop flight from Huntsville to Las Vegas took to the sky but what made them decide on this route for the Rocket City?. Gareth Edmondson-Jones, the Director of Corporate Communications for Breeze Airways, said, "we look at where everyone wants to go. And so what's amazing is you can look at DOT traffic and see how many people are flying from Huntsville to Vegas today but going through Atlanta and Houston and Dallas. And we can look at those numbers and say, 'well, if there was a nonstop service at a really great price, we could quintuple that number of people and that would be more than enough people to fill our planes.'"
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

MidCity District announces $110 million development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Scottsboro store celebrates 50th Anniversary

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — Scottsboro’s Unclaimed Baggage, America’s only lost luggage retail store, celebrated the end of its 50th Anniversary Road Tour today. The store’s road tour team returned after a four-month journey all throughout the country. They visited all 50 states over the summer.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
Huntsville, AL
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Lifestyle
Alabama Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Las Vegas, NV
WAAY-TV

Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home

A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lanes temporarily closing on portion of Drake Ave. Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both westbound lanes of Drake Avenue will be closed on Friday for service line repair work. According to Huntsville Utilities, the lanes will be closed between Whitesburg Drive and Hastings Road from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. If possible, avoid this area while crews are working.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County

By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South

CULLMAN, Ala. –  For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall.    At first, you will notice little change.  The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out.  They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Madison County hits 1,001 COVID Deaths

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the state’s dashboard, updated every Thursday, Madison County has hit 1,001 deaths from COVID-19. The dashboard updated data for each North Alabama county and has listed over 1,2000 new cases in the past week. Although, Madison County is listed to have more COVID-19-related deaths...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Child attacked by pack of dogs

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville city employees could receive 5% pay raise

The city of Huntsville wants to invest more in its employees. The proposed upcoming fiscal year budget includes roughly $7.5 million dollars in pay raises for all city workers. The proposal has a 5% cost of living adjustment (COLA). It would be the largest cost of living adjustment in years,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Military Tribute Night held at Toyota Field on Saturday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the USA Patriots Amputee Softball team will go against Team AUSA for Military Tribute Night. The USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team is a non-profit whose mission is to bring athletic and veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities. Some of the players are still in the service, others are in college or have moved on to new careers.
MADISON, AL

