Kansas State's top 10 performers against Missouri
Kansas State improved to 2-0 on the season with a 40-12 victory over Missouri. It wasn't quick, though, as the game was paused for roughly an hour due to inclement weather. However, once play resumed, it was all Wildcats. Here's a look at the 10 best performers from Saturday's win...
Reactions after Kansas State's 40-12 win against Missouri
Two weeks and one extra snap away from keeping opponents out of the end zone for 120 minutes means Kansas State has gone 2-0 in fairly impressive fashion. The offense might be a work in progress but Joe Klanderman’s crew has peeled off paint with its defensive intensity and prowess.
Kansas State Collegian
‘We’re better than this’: The Wabash Cannonball in jeopardy
During the football pre-game performance Saturday, Sept. 3, the Pride of Wildcat Land stopped playing their instruments mid-Wabash Cannonball due to the slew of profanity coming from the student section. Josh Diazdeleon, trumpet section leader for the Pride of Wildcat Land and Kansas State student ambassador, said the band was...
Football Frenzy (9/9/22)
(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 2 of high school football, including Hayden’s win over Silver Lake in 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekTOPEKA-HAYDEN 43SILVER LAKE 10 SEAMAN 70KC TURNER 0 WASHBURN RURAL 28DE SOTO 21 LIBERAL 53EMPORIA 0 DODGE CITY 21JUNCTION CITY 42 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 46LANSING 23 WAMEGO 34MARYSVILLE 7 […]
Topeka cowgirl moves into quarter-finals in nationwide country magazine competition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Things are looking good for a Topeka cowgirl as she moves closer to her goal of being named country queen by a nationwide magazine. Madison Branham is currently competing in the Ms. Stars and Stripes competition sponsored by STAR Magazine. Last time 27 News spoke with Branham, she was trying to hold […]
Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Professors frustrated by Emporia State University plans to eliminate tenured faculty and programs
TOPEKA — Emporia State University’s proposal for dealing with financial strains identifies reasons the school will use to get rid of tenured professors, including market considerations, enrollment, revenue and employee conduct. Faculty members say they are concerned by the lack of communication they have received from administration about...
WIBW
Red Friday flag sales kick off at Topeka McDonald’s locations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Select McDonald’s locations - including eight Topeka locations - will sell Chiefs flags in honor of Red Friday; an annual event where the proceeds from sales will raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas (RMHC). Red Friday will take place from...
KVOE
Emporia State University seeking Kansas Board of Regents approval for proposed framework aimed at addressing ongoing fiscal and enrollment needs
With an ever-changing education landscape coupled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing decline in enrollment, Emporia State University is looking to utilize a recently extended tool through the Kansas Board of Regents to “realign” the university’s focus moving forward. As part of...
WIBW
White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
WIBW
Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka. The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance. “I am proud to...
KVOE
Police investigation continues into alleged incident involving members of Emporia High football; USD 253 not confirming unattributed discipline reports
Emporia Police continues its investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says he can’t confirm unattributed reports of discipline against several players, including short-term suspensions. He also reminded residents the district can’t comment on any student discipline decisions because of student confidentiality policies.
Highland Park student removed from campus after report of weapon possession
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A letter sent out to parents of students in Highland Park High School details an incident involving a student who brought a weapon to school. The letter sent out by Topeka Public Schools can be found below: As a result of a report from the parent of a new student that their […]
Country singer Sara Evans to give free performance in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Country music singer Sara Evans will perform at W.L. White Auditorium in Emporia on Thursday, Sept. 8. Tickets are free, but you do have to register. Evans has sold over six million albums and has had nine singles reach the Billboard country chart. Over the last two decades, Evans has carved a […]
ksoutdoors.com
Lyon State Fishing Lake
Lyon County State Fishing Lake is situated on the eastern edge of the Flint Hills region in Kansas. The lake is located 13 miles north of Emporia on Kansas Highway 99 then two miles east on County Road 270. The 135 acre lake is surrounded by 442 acres of state owned public wildlife area. Fourteen hundred acres of native tall grass prairie comprise most of the lake's drainage basin and contribute greatly to its average 39 inches of water clarity.
School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, teen suspect arrested
One teenage suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a "bombing" at the Kansas State Capitol.
RCPD responds to report of attempted runaway student at MHS, email sent to all parents regarding incident
On Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to a report of a runaway student at the Manhattan High School west campus. School resource officers as well as officers from outside the school attempted to make contact with the student, the student ran from officers. When officers...
Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning. “We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.” At approximately 8:15 […]
2 sent to Topeka hospital after colliding with semi
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 24. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Freightliner was stopped in the median waiting to turn on Highway 24 when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Chevy […]
