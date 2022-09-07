ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Kansas State's top 10 performers against Missouri

Kansas State improved to 2-0 on the season with a 40-12 victory over Missouri. It wasn't quick, though, as the game was paused for roughly an hour due to inclement weather. However, once play resumed, it was all Wildcats. Here's a look at the 10 best performers from Saturday's win...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Collegian

‘We’re better than this’: The Wabash Cannonball in jeopardy

During the football pre-game performance Saturday, Sept. 3, the Pride of Wildcat Land stopped playing their instruments mid-Wabash Cannonball due to the slew of profanity coming from the student section. Josh Diazdeleon, trumpet section leader for the Pride of Wildcat Land and Kansas State student ambassador, said the band was...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (9/9/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 2 of high school football, including Hayden’s win over Silver Lake in 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekTOPEKA-HAYDEN 43SILVER LAKE 10 SEAMAN 70KC TURNER 0 WASHBURN RURAL 28DE SOTO 21 LIBERAL 53EMPORIA 0 DODGE CITY 21JUNCTION CITY 42 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 46LANSING 23 WAMEGO 34MARYSVILLE 7 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Professors frustrated by Emporia State University plans to eliminate tenured faculty and programs

TOPEKA — Emporia State University’s proposal for dealing with financial strains identifies reasons the school will use to get rid of tenured professors, including market considerations, enrollment, revenue and employee conduct. Faculty members say they are concerned by the lack of communication they have received from administration about...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Red Friday flag sales kick off at Topeka McDonald’s locations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Select McDonald’s locations - including eight Topeka locations - will sell Chiefs flags in honor of Red Friday; an annual event where the proceeds from sales will raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas (RMHC). Red Friday will take place from...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State University seeking Kansas Board of Regents approval for proposed framework aimed at addressing ongoing fiscal and enrollment needs

With an ever-changing education landscape coupled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing decline in enrollment, Emporia State University is looking to utilize a recently extended tool through the Kansas Board of Regents to “realign” the university’s focus moving forward. As part of...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka. The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance. “I am proud to...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Police investigation continues into alleged incident involving members of Emporia High football; USD 253 not confirming unattributed discipline reports

Emporia Police continues its investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says he can’t confirm unattributed reports of discipline against several players, including short-term suspensions. He also reminded residents the district can’t comment on any student discipline decisions because of student confidentiality policies.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Country singer Sara Evans to give free performance in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Country music singer Sara Evans will perform at W.L. White Auditorium in Emporia on Thursday, Sept. 8. Tickets are free, but you do have to register. Evans has sold over six million albums and has had nine singles reach the Billboard country chart. Over the last two decades, Evans has carved a […]
EMPORIA, KS
ksoutdoors.com

Lyon State Fishing Lake

Lyon County State Fishing Lake is situated on the eastern edge of the Flint Hills region in Kansas. The lake is located 13 miles north of Emporia on Kansas Highway 99 then two miles east on County Road 270. The 135 acre lake is surrounded by 442 acres of state owned public wildlife area. Fourteen hundred acres of native tall grass prairie comprise most of the lake's drainage basin and contribute greatly to its average 39 inches of water clarity.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning. “We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.” At approximately 8:15 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 sent to Topeka hospital after colliding with semi

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 24. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Freightliner was stopped in the median waiting to turn on Highway 24 when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Chevy […]
TOPEKA, KS
