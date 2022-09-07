Read full article on original website
TIFF: ‘The Swearing Jar’ Director Reveals Near-Death Experience After Brain Aneurysm
The Swearing Jar director Lindsay MacKay is opening up about a secret she kept from the indie film’s producers when interviewing to direct a romantic drama that stars Adelaide Clemens and Suits star Patrick J. Adams and has its world premiere this weekend at the Toronto Film Festival. As art imitates life, one of the film’s lead characters dies from a brain aneurysm, and MacKay herself had a near-death experience in 2017 when she was hospitalized due to a traumatic brain injury. “Wow, this is the universe telling me I should go after this,” MacKay told The Hollywood Reporter about her...
Ben Kingsley Hopes His MCU Return in Wonder Man Series Is a ‘Surprise’ and ‘Refresh’
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ben Kingsley plays the role of Trevor Slattery, a washed-up actor recruited to pose as menacing villains like The Mandarin in “Iron Man 3.” And soon after making a cameo appearance in “Shang-Chi,” Kingsley is set to return to the bumbling character in a new Disney+ series “Wonder Man,” about the longtime Avenger and aspiring actor. “If I may humbly speak as an artist and a craftsman, I think our role is to constantly surprise and refresh,” Kingsley told Variety film and media reporter Rebecca Rubin about his role. “So I hope that I...
‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer Takes Viewers on a Journey Through Steven Spielberg’s Childhood
The first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans lets audiences into a world of wonder. The semi-biographical Universal film, co-written by Tony Kushner, tells the story of Spielberg’s early life and stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Gabriel LaBelle.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Steven Spielberg Says Pandemic Made Him Realize 'The Fabelmans' was a Film He Had to "Get Out of Me Now"Toronto: Fest's First 72 Hours Highlighted by New Oscar Frontrunner 'Fabelmans,' Clintons and Academy Chiefs'The Fabelmans' Review: Steven Spielberg's Deeply Moving Childhood Memoir “Movies are dreams that you never forget,” a voiceover opens the trailer, as shots...
