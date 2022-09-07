The Swearing Jar director Lindsay MacKay is opening up about a secret she kept from the indie film’s producers when interviewing to direct a romantic drama that stars Adelaide Clemens and Suits star Patrick J. Adams and has its world premiere this weekend at the Toronto Film Festival. As art imitates life, one of the film’s lead characters dies from a brain aneurysm, and MacKay herself had a near-death experience in 2017 when she was hospitalized due to a traumatic brain injury. “Wow, this is the universe telling me I should go after this,” MacKay told The Hollywood Reporter about her...

MOVIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO